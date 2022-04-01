WISENBAKER: Mr. Biden goes to Brussels

President Joe Biden headed off to Brussels departing from a nation where only 40% approve of his job performance. The latest Reuters sampling also shows that 54% disapprove.
Worse, perhaps, is polling data indicating that 64.9% of Americans believe the country is on “the wrong track.” Let that sink in for a minute.
Reuters was quick to point out, however, that the 40% approval rating is pretty much where President Donald Trump ranked at this stage in his presidency.
Fair enough.
But that’s a comparison twixt apples and oranges: the mainstream media has handled Biden with extra soft kid gloves while President Trump was hammered mercilessly with the club of “Russia, Russia, Russia” collusion during this same period, such claims that have since been clearly exposed as false with the trail of deceit and lies clearly laid at the feet of the failed Hillary Clinton campaign apparatchiks.
Who thought the FBI would be as quiet as the MSN about these findings? After all, if allegations were made, and they were known to be false when they were made, and government agencies were called upon to investigate, wouldn’t that constitute a crime of some sort? Like filing a false police report?
Consulting tip: ask Jussie Smollet.
Suffice it to say that the Trump numbers were attributable to outside forces dedicated to the preservation of the Washington, D.C. swamp and, to be fair, to a lesser extent to Trump’s alleged “mean tweets.” Biden and Company’s numbers, however, are clearly linked to their failed policies.
In the 440 days (roughly) since the installation of the Biden/Harris socialist Democratic junta, they have managed to take away America’s energy independence, ushered in an unprecedented round of inflation not seen in 40 years, pushed gas prices to record highs (an inflationary spiral that hit peaks long before the Ukrainian disaster exploded), reintroduced an open borders policy on our southern border, and overseen — and taken no steps to rein in — a massive crime wave in our major cities.
And that’s just the domestic agenda failures.
There’s international embarrassment as well. This administration grossly fumbled the military pullout from Afghanistan. An unfettered China is building airstrips in international waters on islands they created in the South China Sea. Saudi Arabia refuses to take the president’s phone calls. Iran and Russia are calling the shots on Iran’s nuclear arms “deal.” South and Central America are doing nothing to stem the flow of illegal immigrants through our southern border.
And, as egregious as the Afghanistan debacle is, it now pales in comparison to Vladimir Putin’s onslaught in Ukraine and Biden’s inept handling of the crisis.
That the Ukrainian government struggles with a legacy of corruption, at least according to the New York Times, it is still a sovereign nation and its people are simply undeserving of the death and destruction they are currently enduring. They clearly deserve help from the Western Alliances.
Sadly, the president’s irresponsible assertions that Putin “cannot remain in power,” that the 82nd Airborne may well “see the destruction in Ukraine” and any use by Russia of chemical agents in Ukraine would be “responded to in kind” are simply not helpful.
Biden’s words are as reckless as they are dangerous.
But Putin saw his chance with Ukraine and he took it. And the explanation is elementary in geopolitical parlance.
You see, power abhors a vacuum. As defined, “the term power vacuum, also known as a power void, is an analogy between a physical vacuum to the political condition ‘when someone in a place of power, has lost control of something and no one has replaced them.’ The situation can occur when a government has no identifiable central power or authority.” Put another way: where a total lack of leadership exists.
And so it is with the Biden Administration with regard to both domestic and foreign policy.
Biden went to Brussels dealing from weakness, not strength or clarity, and made a bad situation worse.
And that formula didn’t play out too well for Neville Chamberlain in 1938.
Gary Wisenbaker (gary50155@gmail.com; ) is the author of “How Great is His Mercy,” a Valdosta Daily Times contributor and member of the newspaper's editorial board, and a Realtor with Century21 Realty Advisors in Valdosta.
