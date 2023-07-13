Is it too much to expect the Atlanta Braves’ second half of the season to emulate their first? A 60-29 record before the All-Star break was impressive and especially astounding when you consider the National League (N.L.) East Division leaders are 27-6 since June 1.
The offense is pounding opposing pitchers into submission, as evidenced by its league-leading 169 home runs. The Braves featured eight all-stars, the N.L. front-runner for the Most Valuable Player award in Ronald Acuna Jr. and possibly could return ace pitcher Max Fried in the near future and last year’s 21-game winner Kyle Wright before the end of the season.
Everything seems to be clicking right now for the Braves. But as they return to the field on Friday following a few days off, is it fair to ask if this team is capable of duplicating its first-half success? The quick response would be yes.
As stated earlier, the Braves return a plethora of all-star talent and have mostly dodged the injury bug except for Fried and Wright. They are more than capable and very likely of running away with the division championship for a sixth straight season.
The biggest threat to the Braves’ division hopes are two teams. One is the Miami Marlins who are 8.5 games back, but the Braves have already hooked the Marlins 9 times in 10 games. The Philadelphia Phillies are 12 games back, but we all remember what this team did to the Braves in last year’s N.L. Division Series. They are likely not going to track down the Braves but could make some noise in the postseason.
The New York Mets are learning the hard way that you can’t buy your way to a championship, at least not with an aging team as they do have with Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer in the rotation.
It would require a monumental collapse of epic proportions for the Braves to blow this division lead. I have no doubt they will coast to a division title down the stretch this year. But could they challenge the all-time wins mark of 116 set most recently by the Seattle Mariners in 2001? At 60-29, the Braves would need to finish 56-17 to tie. That seems out of reach. At that point, it is likely the team will be resting its starters anyway. But the Braves should be and will be the overwhelming championship favorite heading into the second half of the season.
At this point, a championship is what I and the rest of Braves country are really expecting; no matter how many wins it takes to get there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.