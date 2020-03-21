I grew up in the city of Valdosta in the 40’s and 50’s. Amazingly, I can remember that on any given day, that you could walk through the halls of the school from the 1st grade through the 12th grade without worrying about someone having a gun to kill or harm anyone. I can remember having friends in the county schools that drove trucks to high school and some of them having gun racks with at least one gun. I do not ever recall hearing or reading about any mass shootings in the city of county schools. What has changed in America is not the accessibility of guns, but the character of man.
I can remember starting every day of school from the 1st grade through the 12th grade with a prayer and the pledge to the flag. I remember when girls who got pregnant in high school ere ashamed and sometimes left town to have the baby. When abortions were illegal, when the divorce rate was not 50 percent because couples stayed together, when there were no X-rated movies, when milk cartons didn’t have missing kids faces on them, when homosexuality was an abomination to God, and you never heard of same sex marriages because you knew that they were displeasing to God. I didn’t know anyone personally who used drugs. I can remember when kids were taught respect for authority to parents and law enforcement, and accountability to God. I sometimes hear people say that the good ole days were not always good, but please don’t tell me you think these days are better.
I can remember when you attended a high school football game and before the game started everyone stood, men removed their hats, a prayer was said and the band played the National Anthem while everyone put their hands over their hearts with some actually singing along. No one was disrespectful. The more this country struggles to free itself from God, the more it becomes entangled in the consequences.
The climbing abortion rate, murder rate, divorce rate, alcoholism and drug abuse rate, child and spousal abuse rate contradict that claim and prove that actions speaks louder than words.
It is observable that the best time you can make on any American street or freeway is on Sunday morning because there are no traffic jams getting to church.
For those who believe that separation of church and state is not enough, that the world would be better off with no church at all, ask yourself this question.
How many hospitals, universities, orphanages, homeless and abuse shelters have been founded by the ACLU or American Atheist Society?
The question that people should be asking is not “Why does God allow tragedies” but “When will we realize that no nation in the history of the world has ever separated itself from God and evolved to a better society?” Of course to answer that question you would have to know Bible history and history of our nation.
Bruce Barwick, Valdosta
