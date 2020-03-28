What's down in your well?

The Bible says, “Death and life are in the power of the tongue…” Another translation says it this way – “Words kill, words give life; they’re either poison or fruit - you choose.” [Proverbs 18:21]
Why are so many people quick to dole out criticism but slow to hand out compliments? You might say that more people are doling out poison, than handing out fruit. Poison kills. Fruit nourishes.
Of which of these are you a purveyor?
If someone asked your co-workers, your spouse, a family member, or one of your close friends, of which would they say you are quick to hand out – poison or fruit? Would they say you are a “Negative Nelly” or a “Nice Nancy or Nathaniel”?
The book of Proverbs says, “Pleasant words are like a honeycomb, sweetness to the soul and health to the bones.” [Proverbs 16:24]
If I think something good about someone, and I have the chance, I tell them, stranger and friend, alike. It might be something as simple as, “You have a beautiful smile,” or “You are very kind,” or perhaps “You are very good at…”. I love to encourage and build others up. Words are powerful. They have the capacity for good and evil. The amazing thing is – when I choose to encourage others with my words, when I choose to speak life, to hand out fruit that nourishes others, I am blessed and nourished myself. Funny how that works.
The Apostle Paul wrote in a letter to the Ephesians, “Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs, that it may benefit those who listen.” [Ephesians 4:29]
Imagine what our country would be like if everyone did that.
The Bible says as Christians, we are “set apart.” We are supposed to look and be different than the rest of the world. When we choose to speak life and not death, we will look different than the rest of the world, and they will sit up and take notice. In every situation of life, we get to choose what we will say and how we will say it. We get to choose whether we will hand out poison or fruit with our words; whether we will speak life or death.
The Bible says, “As a man [or woman] thinks in his heart, so is he…” [Proverbs 23:7] The words of our mouths come from the well of our hearts. What we think and believe wholeheartedly is who we are, and I might add — who we are, will come out in the words we use. If you want to know what is in someone’s heart, be quiet and let them speak. Let them tweet or post on social media.
Someone once said, “What’s down in the well comes up in the bucket.”
What’s down in your well? Are you serving up sweetness and health, nourishment and life to your fellow sojourners as they pass by your well, or are you serving up poison with the words you choose to use? The choice is yours … and mine.
Choose to give life through your words today.
Be a blessing and Be blessed!
Lisa Hannan lives in Valdosta with her husband, Attorney Miles Hannan, who has been practicing law in Valdosta for over 30 years. She has a B.S. in psychology from Valdosta State University. You can find her at www.lisahannan.org.
