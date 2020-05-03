WEBB: Staying positive during pandemic?

Staying positive when your life has been pushed off track by the pandemic can be quite challenging. Here are five strategies you can use to make sure you are handling these changing times to the best of your ability:
Choose To Be Positive. If I asked you, which do you choose, to be negative or to be positive, I doubt any of you would answer negative. If you stop and look at some of our behaviors during this time of uncertainty, it might appear otherwise. So choose to be positive from here on out if you haven’t already.
Stay Away From Negative Thinking. Thoughts along the lines of, “I hate this” or “This is driving me crazy” or “I can’t handle this any longer” are like throwing gas on a fire. Instead, hold onto thoughts like, “I can handle this” or “This is not as bad as it seems” or “I have unshakeable peace of mind” and “Nothing bothers me. I’m as cool as a cucumber.” Your thoughts will direct your emotions so think positive.
Start Each Day Off On A Positive Note. Challenge yourself and your family to start each day off on a positive note. Sing in the shower, listen to music that energizes and makes you feel happy, have a morning devotion or prayer time or listen to something that is positive and optimistic. Your attitude is a lot like getting dressed each day. You don’t walk into your closet and tell your clothes to jump on. Rather, you have to put them on and your attitude is along the same lines of thinking. So, begin each day looking for the good in yourself, your situation and the people around you.
Be Positive Even When No One Else Is Around. It’s one thing to be positive when you have an audience, but I encourage you to maintain a positive attitude even when you are by yourself.
Be Consistent In What You Think, Say and Do. Most of us who were raised with manners can make the saying and doing part happen; it’s the thinking part that you have to watch out for. Strive to be genuine and authentic inside and out. This will be the stuff that establishes you as an example for the rest of us to follow.
Mark Webb is a licensed marriage and family therapist in private practice at South Georgia Psychiatric and Counseling Center in Valdosta.
