WEBB: Now not the time to complain

Be careful during these changing times of the coronavirus that you do not start the habit of complaining. If you already have a tendency to complain, now is not the time to master the art of complaining.
It is crucially important that we all attempt to stay as positive as possible in the best interests of everyone.
When all is said and done, I want you to feel good about how you handled this pandemic crisis and I want you to feel proud of the example you have set.
I often hear my clients say they wish they had handled things better during the trials of their life. Now, they tell me they struggle with tremendous regret because they cannot go back and change how they mishandled things during the stressful times.
Here are seven strategies to prevent you from becoming a complainer:
– Remember this truth, complaining never makes anything better. People easily confuse complaining as actually doing something but all it really does is discourage and dishearten yourself and those around you.
– Challenge yourself to go 24 hours without complaining. If you mess up, start over again until you can actually complete a full 24 hours without uttering negativity. Once you can do this, see if you can go another 24 hours and then another. Encourage your family and friends to take on this 24-hour challenge.
– Give yourself permission to vent every once in a while but strive to keep your message short and without too much emotional content. Complaining about today will not make tomorrow any better.
– If you do need to vent your frustrations, then strive to say what you need to say only once and be done with it.
– Embrace this quote by Tony Robbins, “The quality of your life is in direct proportion to the amount of uncertainty you can comfortably live with.” Well, now is a great opportunity to put this quote to the test because these are very uncertain times.
– Strive to look for the good in everyone you meet and every situation you find yourself in – just don’t get too close to them.
– Count your blessings. Look around yourself for the things you can be grateful for.
Mark Webb is a licensed marriage and family therapist in private practice at South Georgia Psychiatric and Counseling Center in Valdosta. He is a regular contributor to Valdosta Scene magazine.
