WEBB: Navigating family interactions during holidays

1. Should You Host the Holidays Yourself, Go To Your Parents/Children's Or Go Your Own Way? If the pressure to decide is too much, change up the whole equation instead. Host the holidays at your own place if you have the room and announce that anyone who wants to come is welcome. If you can't decide, consider not doing the big family gathering and do your own thing instead.
2. Should You Celebrate the Holiday Another Time? There never seems to be enough time when you're visiting family but a little is better than none. Spend one day with one family and then pick another day to celebrate with the other family.
3. Don't Commit to Anything Right Away. Chances are you'll get calls from both sides of your family asking what your plan is, but giving a flat yes or no will likely get you into trouble with your spouse. Either you'll aggravate your spouse for not checking with them first or you'll disappoint your relatives when you end up changing plans. Talk things over with your partner before you make a commitment to anyone.
4. What Are Some Of The Things You Should Consider? Are you and your spouse's parents together? Do they live in different cities? Would someone get their feelings hurt if you didn’t visit? Is there someone who's getting older that you want to spend quality time with while you can.
5. Do You Have More Bitter Memories Than Happy Ones? Going home for the holidays naturally makes people remember old times but for you the memories may be more bitter than sweet. If this is true, be mindful of your emotions and don’t let them get the best of you.
6. If You Drink, Drink In Moderation. Some people become aggressive or argumentative when they’ve had too much to drink. If you are one of them, minimize your drinking or avoid alcohol altogether until the family event is over. If family members have been drinking, don’t let them drive.
7. How Should You Handle Controversial Subjects? Holidays can put you in the same room with relatives you might avoid the rest of the year. Politics and religion are obvious subjects that can quickly become heated. People can bring up controversial subjects without thinking about how they might affect others. Subjects like “Are you ever going to get married?” may seem harmless but it could strike a nerve. If an uncomfortable subject arises, simply say, “Let’s not get into that now.” Then change the topic. Repeat a few times if necessary. If he or she persists, excuse yourself and walk away.
8. Keep Potentially Upsetting Topics Off-Limits. Consider setting limits on certain topics. This can be as simple as saying “I would rather not talk about this subject” or “Please do not comment on ____” or changing the subject entirely.
9. What Is The Outcome You Want To Achieve? What do you want your holidays to represent? Decide it ahead of time. It is easier to have a positive family event if you have a clear goal in mind to do so. Most people will tell you that they want their holidays to be full of making happy memories with their family and friends. Yet, they put all of their energy into setting the perfect table or in having a spotless house.
10. Nothing Can Stop The Person With The Right Attitude but that doesn’t mean that you should let your mouth overload your back or your head. Learn to say “No.”
11. If Specific Family Members Get On Your Nerves, come up with a strategy ahead of time to deal with them in case a situation may occur.
12. Don’t Forget Your Spouse and Your Children. Don’t be so caught up with activities outside of your home that you forget the ones who matter most.
13. Be Playful. Christmas has moments that are solemn but most of the season can be a lot of fun. Keep your sense of humor and don’t take things too seriously.
14. Be Willing To Ask For Help. Don’t try to do everything by yourself. If your sister in law offers to set the table or your father offers to wash the dishes, let them. People treat you the way you train them to treat you. If you train the children and the adults that they can sit around while you slave yourself away, you are guaranteed to have a lousy holiday.
15. Encourage Each Other. Take a moment and acknowledge other people’s efforts. Give them a pat on the back. Praise them. Tell them you appreciate them. Or if you see someone struggling with being stressed out; offer them a kind word.
16. Be Respectful Of Those With Social Distancing Concerns. A lot of people are still very aware and anxious about the realities of COVID-19. Now is not the time to debate or argue over this issue.
17. Relax The Rules If You’ve Been Too Rigid In The Past. Keep in mind that you want everyone to enjoy themselves so don’t be too strict if you can help it.
18. Excuse Yourself. If the stress level gets too uncomfortable, it is better to take a break than to allow yourself to get overwhelmed. Step outside to take a few deep breaths or take a short walk around your block to clear your mind and regroup.
Mark Webb is a licensed marriage and family therapist in private practice at Oakwood Counseling Center in Valdosta. He is the author of "How To Be A Great Partner" and "How To Argueproof Your Relationship" and a regular contributor to Valdosta Scene magazine. Read more of his articles at www.TheRelationshipSpecialist.com.
