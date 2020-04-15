WEBB: How to reduce anxiety in self, children

Even some of the calmest people seem to have experienced an increase in anxiety as we have been facing this current pandemic situation. Here is some timeless advice that can be used when facing any anxiety provoking situation:
1. Routinely Remind Yourself That You Are OK. We live in a time of uncertainty but that doesn’t mean that you must constantly be on the alert. Use positive self-talk to maintain a calmer demeanor and just say “I am OK.”
2. Be Patient And Don’t Jump To Conclusions. Your imagination is one of your greatest powers but it can be one of your biggest enemies. Make sure you hold onto an optimistic mindset that everything will work out.
3. Live In This Present Moment. This will give you an immediate sense of calmness because it separates you from the worries of your future. Living in the present will give you clarity and awareness that would otherwise be clouded with racing thoughts of imaginary concerns of possible negative outcomes in the future.
4. Don’t Overreact To Situations. Choose to respond to things in a calm and self-assured manner.
5. Remember To Breathe. Take a deep breath and look around yourself and notice how by getting out of your head for a moment, the anxious thoughts will reduce in size and strength.
6. Stretch. My martial arts instructor, Master Mitchell Church of Performance Martial Arts Academy, reminded me of this wisdom. Stress manifests in your body. Take a few minutes every day to do this simple stretching task.
7. Remember The Serenity Prayer. "God grant me the serenity, to accept the things I cannot change. Courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.” Why waste your time worrying about things that you cannot change or control. Put your focus on the things you can do something about.
Here is a great way to reduce anxiety in children and the great thing is that you already know how to do this one and you probably have done it many times before:
Children need reassurance from you that everything is going to be OK. Handle this in the same way you do when we are experiencing bad weather. When children learn that bad weather is headed our way and they express their concern to you, such as “Daddy, I’m afraid!” or Mommy, I’m afraid!” What do you say?
You don’t say anything that promotes doom and gloom. No, you calmly say to them, “It’s going to be OK.” And they usually ask again in fear, “How do you know?” You calmly say again, “It’s going to be OK.” And they go back to doing what they were previously doing.
In the previous example, you don’t know that everything is going to be OK, but you say it anyway. This calms the situation immediately.
This is also good advice if you have a nervous husband, wife, parent or friend. I’m not saying you shouldn’t teach others how to take precautions and do preventive measures. I am saying that how you carry yourself during times of stress can do a lot of good in reducing anxiety in others and it will also calm you down as well.
Stay strong and safe.
Mark Webb is a licensed marriage and family therapist in private practice at South Georgia Psychiatric and Counseling Center in Valdosta.
