WEBB: How spouses can hold up during quarantine

The guidelines are soon to loosen but we are still advised to be careful and stick close to home so we aren’t in the clear yet. Make sure you maintain your efforts at home with your spouse with these suggestions:
1) Don’t Let Your Partner’s Quirks Annoy You More Than Normal. As long as they are doing their part then let the little things slide.
2) Respect Your Partner’s Fears and Concerns. If your partner is really focused on maintaining the suggested guidelines then cooperate with them.
3) Allow Your Partner To Have Some Alone Time. You don’t have to be together every waking moment so if your partner wants to go for a walk by herself then be OK with that.
4) Be Extra Kind and Thoughtful. Go out of your way to do little things that show you are thinking of them. Particularly, things that make them feel comfortable and loved.
5) Do Your Best Not To Argue.
6) If You Are Already Arguing Then Call For A Cease-Fire. Now is not the time to get caught up in a conflict. If you were already arguing prior to the quarantine then call a truce. You can always resume the argument after the shelter in place order ends.
7) Do Your Best To Use Your Sense Of Humor. Playful banter is a great way to defuse stress and anxiety. Keep things light hearted. Just make sure you aren’t making jokes at your partner’s expense.
8) Loosen Up A Bit. If you are typically a person of structure and rules, lower some of the expectations on yourself and your spouse.
9) Remember That Your Ancestors Did This. And you can too. Our forefathers spent this kind of time with their family every day so I’m pretty sure we can do it as well.
10) Keep Romance Alive. Or Re-ignite It. Wouldn’t it be great if your relationship flourished as a result of this disruption and uncertainty.
11) Kind In Mind: This Is Only Temporary. Life as you know it will resume soon enough.
12) Be Quick To Apologize. And to say “please” and “thank you.”
13) Establish Positive Routines. Don’t allow yourself to fall off the wagon with all of your habits. Eat right, exercise and be productive.
14) Don’t Take Your Stress Out On Your Partner. Remember that you and your partner are on the same team.
15) When All Is Said And Done, Let It Be Said That Your Relationship Grew As A Result Of This Very Stressful Time.
Mark Webb is a licensed marriage and family therapist in private practice at South Georgia Psychiatric and Counseling Center in Valdosta.
