VICENTE: Library card year-round learning passport

I’d like to invite you to celebrate Library Card Sign-Up Month by getting your PINES library card, or by discovering all the exciting things you can do with your library card.
Your free PINES Georgia public library card is the key to discovering and learning at your library, online and at great places around the state.
Over 4 million Georgians use their PINES library cards to check out books, magazines; to learn job skills; or even to attend special community and cultural events.
At the library, children can discover and imagine, adults can learn languages or musical instruments, older adults and those with disabilities can be introduced to accessible technology to maintain independence, job seekers can develop marketable new skills and students can prepare for life beyond high school.
What can you do with a PINES library card?
• Learn new job and computer skills.
• Help your kids do better in school.
• Explore your genealogy.
• Get online with high-speed internet access.
• Study a new language through Mango Languages.
• Attend story time with your kids.
• Access research databases and news through GALILEO.
• Get passes for free admission to state parks, the Carlos Museum, Zoo Atlanta, Center for Puppetry Arts and more.
So come to your local library and apply for your free library card. There is no age requirement or limit per household.
Discover all the exciting resources that are waiting for you and your family. And experience the joy of lifelong learning at your South Georgia Regional Library.
Miguel Vicente is director of South Georgia Regional Library.
