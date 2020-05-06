I wanted to write this to clear up some of the misunderstandings on the article involving Coach Rodemaker and the purchasing of alcohol.
Not everything is “fake news.” I think it is important to explain a little of the process of how some stories come about and to maybe quell some of the Facebook warriors' theories and just outright misinformation.
There are some who questioned the timing of this article, implying maybe it had something to do with the lawsuits last week or that maybe someone on the board tipped us off to look into these receipts.
Truth be told, this was first brought to our attention back at the first of February at an editorial board meeting with someone saying they had heard this may have been the reason for the non-renewal of the contract.
Other news stories happened and a pandemic slowly began to take hold of the entire news cycle and we simply dropped the ball on looking into this matter.
We reporters were reminded by our editor to not forget to look into this matter, submit the open records request and see where the story goes.
This is what the reporters in the newsroom do. We don’t always pick a story we want to tell. We get a lead and we follow it.
I submitted the open records request, had my colleagues call board members for response and I spoke to attorneys of both the school and Coach Rodemaker.
Let us be clear, we are here because the elected board members refuse to discuss the decision they made with those who elected them.
Personally, I don’t think the alcohol incident had anything at all to do with the non-renewal of the contract. It doesn’t matter what I think. I reported what was presented from all sides.
When all information was gathered, I felt the story was no longer even about Coach Rodemaker but instead was wondering why there was no school policy against using taxpayer dollars to purchase alcohol as I was originally told.
I have no dog in this fight when it comes to Coach Rodemaker, Coach Propst, Valdosta, Lowndes. Being given a lead, I did due diligence and reported on the findings.
Journalists follow leads, it’s what we did and will continue to do.
What would be a shame is if when we are told things of this nature and we do let our personal opinions get in the way and not followup. Then we would have something to truly hide.
I know my colleagues and editors and their work ethic. In my three years at the Times, I have never once been told of “our agenda” or told what stories we could and could not do.
We strive hard to be open and transparent about our work and our processes and decisions.
It’s well past time the board members provide their own transparency.
Derrek Vaughn is The Valdosta Daily Times photo editor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.