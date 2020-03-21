USHER: Trying to exist in 'new normal'

The days are moving forward without us. The earth is rotating, but the world is shutting down.
Schools have closed their doors.
Restaurants are trying all measures short of pleading and begging to keep customers.
Some businesses have closed their doors while others have changed hours in efforts to remain operating.
Some people, like myself, have spent more time at home this week than they’ve spent at home all year long.
Homes have become classrooms as parents seek assistance in homeschooling their young children – children who rely on school to learn the essentials and who rely on school to interact with other kids their age.
The term “social distancing” has become part of everyday language.
Some have said this day and time is the new normal. While I strongly challenge this concept, I must be responsible during my “new normal.”
In doing so, I took heed to guidelines put forth by health officials and have taken necessary precautions to protect not only myself from the coronavirus disease but my family, as well.
I’ve went out and purchased the disinfectants and cleaning products as I do any other time absent of a pandemic.
I’ve stocked up on food items in the case available food sources start to become inaccessible.
And I sat in the line at 7:56 a.m. Thursday at South Georgia Medical Center’s Smith Northview campus waiting to get screened for the dreaded coronavirus.
I had no fever or cough present, have not been outside of the country and my continued shortness of breath stems from years of asthma; however, I felt it was important for me to do my part in taking precautions.
At the very least, I can say I joined hundreds of other residents in putting our health first by getting screened.
A female nurse, in full quarantine gear, walked up to my car with a clipboard in hand. She smiled, looked at me with only her eyes uncovered and asked for my name and birthday.
After answering no to questions regarding symptoms and travel, I was told I would be considered no-risk to low-risk.
I was passed a document that detailed knowing how the virus spreads and how a person should protect themselves and others. The reading material also explains how to properly disinfect.
The entire process only took a few minutes.
While the screening may seem simple for some residents, it may be more beneficial to others in catching any possible traits of the virus within their bodies.
As cases and deaths continue to rise, and as stricter measures are being enforced to minimize the spreading of COVID-19, catching the virus before it worsens is critical.
People are discovering that the lives they once knew yesterday have changed today.
The nation’s new normal looks like residents in parts of Northern California being confined to their homes during mandatory lockdowns, people being afraid to go in close proximity to one another for fear of getting sick and families grieving the death of family members who’ve succumbed to the threat that COVID-19 is becoming.
All of this happens with no foreseeable end in sight.
And yet, I’ve learned a few life lessons. Being forced inside of my home more often than not, I’m learning to be more present in my life and to stop letting it drift off without me.
I’m learning who I am outside of my daily responsibilities, and I’m learning to not ask my family to sacrifice moments for work duties; however much I love my career.
We must sit down and reflect, meditate even, on what gives us peace and shift our focus slightly to not having our thoughts filled with worries of life’s battles; another lesson I’m grasping.
I say this, and in a contradicting fashion, I worry about my daughter.
Tears come to me not for myself but for her as she doesn’t understand why her everyday has become what it has.
What does her future look like now?
When does freedom become freedom again?
As I sit in my home doing my part at hindering the spread – washing my hands several times a day, only leaving when necessary and disinfecting every inch of my home and car – I encourage people to remain patient.
Remain informed.
Stay positive and kind.
Keep yourself healthy.
And in whatever you do, work to stay faithful.
Man may see no end to our new normal, but God has already created a finish line so that we may be victorious and not live in fear or worry.
Be blessed.
Amanda M. Usher is the features and education reporter.
