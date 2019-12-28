True Happiness: The Fruit of Holiness

The Bible says, “Blessed (happy) are the undefiled in the way, who walk in the law of the Lord” (Ps. 119: 1).
This verse describes the way to true happiness while walking in life’s way and living in a sinful world. It’s not by making the pursuit of happiness our priority. To pursue happiness is to never find it. In our pursuit of happiness we are endeavoring to orchestrate our happenings to make our self happy. Such happiness is empty. “Even in laughter the heart is sorrowful; and the end of that mirth is heaviness” (Pr. 14:13). Such is the case when men seek to be happy while living in sin and apart from God.
True happiness can only be experienced through obedience and submission to God. When individuals get saved, they can then with the help of the Spirit and God’s grace, walk in obedience to His Word (KJV). This obedience sanctifies and makes them holy and undefiled.
Through this obedience to God’s Word, they experience victory over the world, the flesh and the devil, and know God’s fellowship. This victory and fellowship bring happiness.
So many Christians are unhappy. These same unhappy Christians are unholy. They’re trying every means possible to be happy. The church is also offering everything imaginable to make them happy, but not to make them holy. The idea is that an unhappy Christian is a bad testimony for Jesus Christ. But, it’s the unholy Christian that is a worse testimony for Jesus Christ.
Morale or happiness, among Christians, is at an all-time low because our morals, or our holiness, is at an all-time low.
Jesus didn’t die on the cross to make us happy and put a smile on our faces. He died to make us holy and put the joy of the Lord in our hearts. Holiness is the means to an end, and that end is true happiness, both now and for all eternity. If a person is not in pursuit of holiness, he or she is not in pursuit of real and lasting happiness.
We have the cart before the horse when we put happiness before holiness. When holiness, or being undefiled is first and realized, then happiness or blessedness, will naturally follow.
If the church, through some means, has improved your morale while leaving you enslaved to low morals, then the church has deceived and misled you. The church needs a revival, not another pep rally.
James H. Cagle is a resident of Ray City.
