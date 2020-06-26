By LEIGH TOUCHton
I watched the video of Antonio Smith being brutalized by Valdosta Police Department officers, a video which has been shared nationally.
Mr. Smith was thrown to the ground and his wrist broken even though he was complying with an officer who asked for identification. It was a case of mistaken identity but that does not excuse the excessive force. He has filed a civil rights lawsuit against our city and I wish him well.
My complaint is with our police chief.
Obviously Chief Leslie Manahan has learned nothing.
Cities can no longer “circle the wagons and go radio silent.” The police chief needs to get out in front of an event like this and calm our community.
The chief should have been building community policing relationships from day one to include a police advisory board, regular meetings with churches, civil rights groups and local activists, golf cart patrols that bring police into direct contact with the community they serve – all so that mutual respect and trust is established.
We have had two very pro-active chiefs since I moved back to Valdosta: Chief Simons and Chief Childress. Both improved CALEA standards and professionalism in the VPD. Childress took our city force to the highest levels of accreditation and implemented transparency standards that didn’t require either the press or local citizens to write an official open records request.
In all the meetings that Childress facilitated with various community groups, he returned again and again to the public relations course taught by FBI Special Agent Jim Vance at the FBI Academy. If a police chief does not address an issue of public concern, like a case of alleged brutality, then the community will determine the public narrative. That narrative, as we’ve seen in Atlanta, may include riots and burnings.
We are in the middle of a national crisis driven by social media videos that document what black people have been saying for years: police use excessive force and don’t de-escalate situations when they can.
Until the video of Mr. Smith and the subsequent “radio silence” of our city officials, including Mayor Scott Matheson, City Manager Mark Barber and VPD Chief Leslie Manahan, I always thought our police force was the gold standard in terms of professionalism.
I realize the offending officer recognized his mistake and tried to render aid to Mr. Smith. The purpose of my letter is not to indict the officers, who are also entitled to due process under the law.
I’m extremely disappointed with our city leadership, including my own City Councilman Tim Carroll, who told me he could not comment because “it is in litigation.” These old methods of dealing with a police brutality issue no longer work.
No one in our community cares what the insurance agency lawyer is telling you. We want transparent and mutually respectful communications when a mistake of this magnitude happens, and it will happen, despite all the training in the world.
That’s why it’s so important for a police chief to build relationships with their community.
Police Chief Manahan has disbanded her advocacy board, the chaplains tell me they aren’t in regular communications, I hear from local activists like social workers and the homeless coalition that very little collaboration occurs, I don’t see Chief Manahan using the golf carts to visit folks in the surrounding communities, she stopped the summer Youth Police camps, she won’t answer emails unless I copy every city official and the newspaper, I’ve never heard of her inviting an activist to come down to her office for a cup of coffee and a chat (until after they publish their issues – which is a reactive response instead of a proactive response), the email communications are terse, brusque and officious, I’ve seen no newspaper coverage of meetings with NAACP or the People’s Tribunal, I haven’t seen evidence of church presentations on a regular basis alternating between churches with different demographics.
Coffee With a Cop does not go far enough in creating real relationships with people in our community.
Chief Manahan attended FBI Special Agent Jim Vance’s course on public relations but has obviously decided to ignore it all.
Old school methods don’t work. Our society demands better than “radio silence.” If there is an outburst of community unrest over this then I hold every local city official accountable. You don’t have to keep silent just because a lawyer for an insurance company tells you to.
This is shameful. It is time for a new police chief.
Leigh Touchton lives in Valdosta.
