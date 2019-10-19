TOUCHTON: On Trump impeachment, treason

In a presidency rife with scandal, Trump reached deeper into his bottomless pit of despicable behavior and ordered the withdrawal of American military forces from Syria, abandoning our allies, the Kurds.
The Kurds were fighting a civil war against Syria’s Russia- and Iran-backed regime, whose leader Assad attacked them at least 50 times with banned chemical weapons like sarin and chlorine gas, according to former UN ambassador Nikki Haley. The Kurds were being helped by U.S. military special forces.
The presence of U.S. forces in Syria was a deterrent to further genocide, while preventing Russia from asserting dominance over Mideast politics, a.k.a. oil.
After a suspicious phone call with Turkey’s Erdogan, Trump ordered the retreat of U.S. military in defiance of our military advisers. Russian forces broadcast the raising of the Russian flag over American bases, an image unprecedented in American history. Our military was forced to betray our Kurdish allies, after 11,000 Kurds gave their lives in the fight to defeat ISIS. Trump does not understand the dishonor inherent in this betrayal because he is a sociopath. An unhinged, narcissistic sociopath.
Presidential candidate and veteran Pete Buttigieg said, “if you take away a soldier’s honor, you might as well go after their body armor next.” The Kurds were left to die while Trump ordered our U.S. military not to help them against the atrocities committed by the Turks.
In the chaos of the U.S. withdrawal, while the Kurds fought to stay alive, ISIS prisoners escaped. Trump’s insane orders destroyed years of progress in the fight against terrorism.
Vice President Pence says he negotiated a five-day ceasefire with Turkey for “Kurdish forces to withdraw.” The Kurds are being told to leave their homes and their land and to become refugees. Trump offered no American humanitarian aid to help over 100,000 Kurdish refugees, Instead he insulted our allies by telling them they “were no angels” and had “a lot of sand there to play with.”
Even evangelical leaders like Pat Robertson have publicly condemned Trump for this disaster. Republican Colin Powell says Trump has put American foreign policy “in shambles.” GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham blasted Trump, saying, “this decision to abandon our Kurdish allies and turn over Syria to Russia, Iran and Turkey will put every radical Islamist on steroids.”
A bipartisan vote in the House led to an astounding rebuke of Trump’s decision with two-thirds of GOP members joining a unanimous Democratic majority. South Georgia GOP Congressmen Austin Scott and Buddy Carter joined the Democrats in this rebuke.
The release of ISIS prisoners means a resurgence of terrorism directed at USA and Europe. The betrayal of our allies means America will not likely have friends the next time we need help. The primacy of American interests in the Mideast has been handed over to Russia.
Even FOX news hosts are calling out Trump’s despicable behavior. Speaker Pelosi said “all (Trump) roads lead to Putin” right before Trump pitched his umpteenth childish tantrum and the Dems walked out.
Trump is clearly compromised by the dictators he tries to deal with. Many believe his secret conversations with Erdogan and Putin involve unlawful quid pro quo bribes that benefit him personally, similar to what he did with Ukraine’s Zelensky and for which the House is holding impeachment inquiries.
I think Trump needs to be tried for treason, but I’ll settle for impeachment.
Leigh Touchton is a resident of Valdosta.
