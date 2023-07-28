It is not often that the team with the best record in Major League Baseball has deficiencies that will likely keep that squad from winning the World Series. But a case can be made that might be the outlook facing your beloved Atlanta Braves.
The team that was on fire heading into the All-Star break has cooled off considerably. The team that was overpowering opponents is now struggling to score runs. The proof is in the pudding as they say.
The National League East-leading Braves have struggled since the All-Star break, compiling a 4-7 record. That followed a blistering 21-4 month of June where the Braves could not lose. Atlanta entered the All-Star break, having won 27 of its last 33 games.
The time off certainly cooled this team off, and after all, it might have been too much to think this team could sustain that level of dominance. But it may have shown a light on how, as currently constructed, the Braves may not be the team to beat come playoff time.
The glaring weakness is in the starting rotation and bullpen. Obviously, losing the likes of Max Fried and Kyle Wright early in the season will hurt any team’s pitching staff. Up until now, the Braves have compensated for pitching holes with an overpowering offense. But as we’ve seen the last two weeks, good pitching can still shut down a good offense.
Just look to this week’s series with the Boston Red Sox. The Braves finished with four runs and 15 hits, with the only big blast via a three-run homer on Wednesday by Ozzie Albies.
Charlie Morton failed to pitch past the fourth inning on Tuesday. Spencer Strider pitched into the seventh on Wednesday, but newly acquired Pierce Johnson and Kirby Yates failed to uphold the lead.
The Braves need Fried to return to the mound, and he appears to be on the cusp of doing so. Atlanta may also need to search the trade market to see if there is an available and reliable arm to add to the depleted rotation.
Morton and Strider had been great at the top, but how much confidence should we put in Bryce Elder and his ability to hold up down the stretch? He’s already logged 114.2 innings and seen his ERA balloon to 3.30.
The Braves made moves recently to fortify a questionable bullpen but are they enough?
Atlanta’s pursuit of another bat is probably warranted. Marcell Ozuna is questionable at designated hitter, and so is Eddie Rosario in left field. A reunion with Adam Duvall makes sense. But the team’s lineup of all-stars need to get hot again. Other than a 13-run outburst in a loss to Arizona on July 18, the Braves have struggled to score.
That is why I think this team will still win the division but may find itself home early in October. It needs a jolt. Maybe Fried provides that upon his return. Maybe it comes in a big trade acquisition. Something needs to happen to wake this team up.
