The Atlanta Braves need to address multiple question marks if they expect to raise another banner celebrating a National League East Division championship in 2023.
One of their top needs may be to find another arm in the starting rotation.
Max Fried, Kyle Wright and Spencer Strider form a formidable combination that can go toe-to-toe with any trio in the big leagues. But questions persist in the latter part of the rotation.
Charlie Morton returns but he is 39 and with health and effectiveness concerns. Mike Soroka is still trying to overcome two torn Achilles, so what can the Braves really expect from him? Ian Anderson was once a promising young hurler, but he was demoted last year. Jake Odorizzi was just traded to Texas Rangers.
The Braves have promising young hurlers in Bryce Elder, Kyle Muller and the newly-acquired Kolby Allard. All have potential, but that can be a dangerous word.
It’s a fair statement to say this team could use another arm to add to the rotation. Maybe that arm belongs to free agent Jacob DeGrom, who has been rumored to be a possibility for the Braves.
I think it’s a pipe dream to envision a scenario that the Mets would not be able to re-sign one of their two aces and allow him to go to their fiercest rival. Unless he is just unhappy in New York, DeGrom can just about name a price and the Mets would have to oblige to retain his services. He’s only regarded as one of, if not the top, pitchers in baseball since breaking into the Mets starting rotation in 2014.
DeGrom is 82-57 with a 2.52 ERA in nine seasons, including 209 starts. He averages 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings for his career, though that number skyrocketed to 14.3 last season.
Yes, the Braves would be elated if DeGrom expressed a desire to come south. But at what cost? After all, the knock on DeGrom’s performance is not ability but availability. He’s only made 38 starts over the previous three seasons, including just 11 last year when he was sidelined with a shoulder injury. Other ailments including forearm and elbow issues.
For as consistent as DeGrom is in his performance on the mound, he is just as consistent in getting hurt lately. For what the Braves would have to pay DeGrom to a multi-year deal, their financial investment might be wisely spent elsewhere. Maybe for a certain shortstop we all know and love.
Don’t get me wrong. If the Braves were assured DeGrom would toe the rubber every fifth day, I’d say sign him up. But that’s far from a guarantee. The Braves might be better served to trot one of their youngsters out their every fifth day, which is likely what will happen.
