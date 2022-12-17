Brittney Griner is home safely.
The eight-time WNBA All-Star was released Dec. 8 – 294 days since being arrested and detained in Moscow on drug smuggling charges.
Griner was released in exchange for notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in a controversial prisoner swap.
After 10 months of pleas from Griner’s wife, Cherelle, fellow WNBA players, NBA players and fans, the attention paid to Griner’s unlawful detention came to fruition.
However, when the news broke of Griner’s release, there was much venomous vitriol and flat-out hate being hurled at Griner.
A scan of Facebook comments revealed the following: “Miscarriage of justice! She hates America so she needs to stay in a country that hates America too.” “She should’ve rotted in prison there.” “She said she hated America and didn’t want to be here. Let her lie in the bed she made herself.”
The reason for these comments is seemingly twofold. Not only was Griner swapped for Bout, who was arrested in 2008 and sentenced to 25 years in a U.S. prison on charges of conspiracy to sell tens of millions of dollars in weapons that U.S officials said were to be used against Americans, Griner was the main trade chip instead of former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan who has been detained in Russia for the past four years.
Much of the vitriol spewed at Griner is born from a false narrative – that narrative being “Brittney Griner hates America.”
In a 2020 interview with the Arizona Republic, Griner said, “I honestly feel we should not play the national anthem during our season. I think we should take that much of a stand.
“I don’t mean that in any disrespect to our country. My dad was in Vietnam and a law officer for 30 years. I wanted to be a cop before basketball. I do have pride for my country.”
Griner’s comments came in the midst of country-wide protests in the wake of the Breonna Taylor case and the Black Lives Matter movement.
From Griner’s own mouth, where does it say that she hates America?
For some reason, what people say gets spun so much that by the time the material comes out in the wash, that T-shirt has turned into a tanktop that’s also a dress that gets wrangled over someone’s neck no matter how ill-fitting and downright ugly it may be. It becomes something else entirely.
She and thousands of people across the country were outraged at Taylor’s death at the hands of law enforcement.
In our country, we have the freedom of speech and the freedom to protest things we feel are unjust.
Not every person that does not want the national anthem played at sporting events is unpatriotic. Not every person that has served in the military is a model citizen. Not every athlete is a role model.
Brittney Griner doesn’t hate America.
She hates the treatment and injustice Breonna Taylor got while she slept.
Her words to the Arizona Republic are what she said. Nothing more, nothing less.
On the surface, a former Marine was passed over for a basketball player.
That may be the case, but why is Griner being criticized in this situation?
Griner and Whelan were both detained for either breaking the law in Griner’s case or being suspected of espionage in Whelan’s case.
Griner was in Russia playing for UMMC Ekaterinburg, a team she’s played six seasons for outside of her WNBA obligations – something many WNBA players do when their season ends. In 2020, Griner obtained a permit and prescription for medical cannabis for “severe chronic pain.”
Whelan is a former Marine that was dishonorably discharged for theft during his time of service.
Yet the narrative only reads, “Brittney Griner hates America. Paul Whelan served America.”
The anger, hate and vitriol are displaced here.
Now, let me remind you, none of this is meant to be fair. Russia had all the leverage and President Biden took the deal that was offered. An infamous and dangerous Russian arms dealer was swapped for a Black lesbian American basketball player that helped lead Team USA to a gold medal in the 2016 Olympics.
Griner and Whelan are all of us to some degree – people who get paid to do what they do for a living who may be good or great or awful parents, a phenomenal or absolutely terrible wife or husband, a pastor that dabbles in porn, a person that works out religiously but struggles to eat healthy.
Walking paradoxes.
If you’re going to be mad, be mad at the President and his administration that made this lopsided trade.
Be happy that one of our own is home.
Be mad at people being leveraged for political gain.
Be happy it wasn’t you or me or any member of your family or any of your friends that has to deal with the deep, ugly mental scars these people will likely struggle to cope with the rest of their days.
Be mad that racism, injustice, police brutality, sex trafficking and school shootings remain commonplace in a country that wants to act as the pinnacle of virtue that other countries should aspire to.
Be mad that freedom and privilege don’t mean the same for every American or immigrant in our country regardless of race, gender or sexual orientation.
Be happy that we have the right to voice our opinions – no matter how sensible or idiotic they may be.
Be happy that we have the right to protest things that are unjust.
After 294 days, Brittney Griner is free and can live her life on her own terms. Hopefully Whelan will be freed so he can do the same. Neither should be praised or vilified.
Don’t hate the player. Hate the game.
Shane Thomas is The Valdosta Daily Times sports editor.
