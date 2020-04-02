The cure for all maladies

Cancer used to be the big “C”- word, but it has taken a backseat, momentarily, to a new “C”- word - the Coronavirus.
Several years ago, I had this thought - If I knew the cure for every disease known and unknown to man, and if I had the antidote to hatred and the prescription for love, joy, and peace, shouldn’t I tell as many people as possible about it?
• In 2019, approximately 1.8 million people in the United States were diagnosed with cancer. Of those, about 607,000 people died. ( https://seer.cancer.gov/statfacts/html/common.html
• According to the CDC, the 2019-2020 “preliminary burden estimates” for death by influenza in the United States alone is between 23,000-59,000. (https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/burden/preliminary-in-season-estimates.htm)
• Nearly 1.25 million people die in road crashes each year in the United States. (https://www.asirt.org/safe-travel/road-safety-facts/)
That’s approximately 5,000 people a day, or 1.8 million people a year dying in the United States from car accidents, influenza, and cancer combined. Never mind deaths due to other diseases, accidents, crimes, or natural causes.
There is an imminent malady amongst us, and it affects 100% of people – it’s called death! We will all die of something at some point.
The Bible says, “Just as people are destined to die once, and after that to face judgment…” [Hebrews 9:27] Jesus said, “I am the way the truth and the life, no one comes to the Father but by Me.” [John 14:6]
The cure for every disease known and unknown to man, the antidote to hatred, and the prescription for love, joy, and peace, is not a vaccine or a 12-step program or the latest drug approved by the FDA. No. It’s a Person, and His name is Jesus.
The Bible says, “All have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” [Romans 3:23] The Bible also says, “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.” [Romans 6:23] “For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him, shall not perish but have eternal life.” [John 3:16]
The cure for the imminent malady of death brought on by the inherent disease of sin is the precious blood of Jesus Christ. There is no other cure. “…For there is no other name under heaven given among men by which we must be saved.” [Acts 4:12]
That is not to say that if you are a Christian, you will not get sick or even die from any of the maladies mentioned above. Jesus told His disciples, “In the world, you will have tribulation; but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world.” [John 16:33] In other words, while we live on this earth, we are going to have tribulation and trials – health, wealth and otherwise, Christian and non-Christian alike. But Jesus told His disciples that anyone who believes in Him, can overcome any trial or tribulation of this world, because He has already overcome them all, including death through His resurrection.
Jesus is “the cure” because if you believe in Him, if you are a child of God, the Bible teaches, whether you are physically healed from a malady or not, you are ultimately healed for all eternity and will live forever in the presence of God in heaven. But that’s not all. Jesus said, “I have come that they may have life and that they may have it more abundantly.” [John 10:10]
You see, Jesus is the Cure to all earthly maladies, trials, and tribulations, because the Bible says, “…by His wounds we are healed.” [Isaiah 53:5] But He is also the antidote to hatred and the prescription for love, joy, and peace here on earth. The reason? Because He is love. [1 John 4:8] Because He is the “Prince of Peace” [Isaiah 9:6], and because “In His presence is fullness of joy...”. [Psalm 16:11]
Amid this world-wide pandemic, I had to tell you that I know the Cure for the Coronavirus, cancer, and all maladies. I could not keep that truth to myself. The wonderful thing about this Cure is that you do not have to wait on the FDA to release it a year from now. It is available to you right this moment. All you have to do is ask the Great Physician – Jesus Christ, to administer it to you, and He will.
If you want to know more about this Cure, go to – www.peacewithgod.net.
Lisa Hannan lives in Valdosta with her husband, Attorney Miles Hannan, who has been practicing law in Valdosta for over 30 years. She has a B.S. in psychology from Valdosta State University. You can find her at www.lisahannan.org.
