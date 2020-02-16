The beginning and ending of death

The Bible says, “But of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil, thou shalt not eat of it: for in the day that thou eatest thereof thou shalt surely die” (Gen.2: 17).
Death is unnatural, but God naturally, had plans to deal with death that He knew would come through Adam’s fall (Rev.13: 8). His plan was for Jesus to take full responsibility for our sins and be held accountable for them at Calvary.
Death was introduced into the human family through sin (Rom.5:14-19). There is a spiritual death and a physical death because of sin. Adam died spiritually the moment he sinned. Adam died physically hundreds of years later because of the curse of or the wages of sin (Rom.6: 23). The wages of sin are the same for everyone whether they’ve sinned a little or a lot. Spiritual death is separation from God while one lives here on earth. When the spiritually dead die physically, without Jesus Christ and being born-again, they’re eternally separated from God in hell. This separation from God in hell, is called the “second death” (Rev. 2:11, 20: 6, 14).
Everyone is born spiritually dead (Eph. 2: 1; Col. 2:13). A person must be born the second time, or born-again to become spiritually alive (quickened) (Eph. 2: 1, 5). This new birth is ours by accepting Jesus Christ as our Savior, Who gives us His eternal life (Jn. 3:14-16, 36).
Death is one event that happens to all (Eccl. 2: 14). Death is not annihilation. Death is another condition of existence. Our bodies die and with that death our world-consciousness. Our spiritual man or immortal soul then enters a new world and a new consciousness that we will experience throughout eternity in either Heaven or Hell (Lk.16: 19-31).
We only have this life to prepare for death and the eternity that follows.
The only way a person can be prepared for death is by conquering it. The only way a person can conquer death is by trusting Jesus Christ as their Savior and sharing in the victory He won over death at Calvary and His resurrection. “So when this corruptible shall have put on incorruption, and this mortal shall have put on immortality, then shall be brought to pass the saying that is written, Death is swallowed up in victory. O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory? The sting of death is sin; and the strength of sin is the law. But thanks be to God, which giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ” (1 Cor. 15: 54-57). (Cf. Rev.1: 18).
Those who share in Jesus’ victory over death now will be with Him eternally where there is “no more death” (Rev. 21: 4).
James H. Cagle is a resident of Ray City.
