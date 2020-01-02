Thankful for my childhood schooling

I started kindergarten at McClellan Elementary School, when I was five. It was across the street from our house. My parents dressed me pretty, including a new pair of brown, string up Buster Brown shoes, packed a nice lunch, and took me to school. I cried not to go, but soon got used to being around the other children. We sang a good morning song, learned our alphabets and our numbers, painted on an easel, with a plastic apron on, played with wooden kitchen furniture and lots of toys, wrote with fat pencils and crayons on lined paper to guide our writing, played on the school yard, and took a nap every day on little cots. Yes, school was more fun than I expected, but I loved reading and writing the most. Today, one of my favorite books is “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” by Dr. Seuss.
The new Woodrow Wilson Elementary School soon replaced McClellan. We walked quite a distance four times a day, because there was no cafeteria. However, with prior permission we periodically remained to eat lunch with the teacher. This new school was big and exciting, and we opened each day with a prayer, scripture reading, and patriotic song. Students had respect for the school, principal and teachers, classmates, and themselves. My teachers – Mrs. Bishop, Mr. Dzbenski, Mrs. Epifonio, Mrs. Hilliard, Mrs. Reed, Mrs. Simpkins, and Mrs. Williams ensured that there were no students left behind when we were promoted to Junior High School. Mrs. Williams, who sang so beautifully and taught music, allowed me to play the autoharp for a song that she authored in celebration of New Jersey’s 300th Anniversary, “The Tercentenary Year”.
Homework was not a question, but a given. The rule was to study one half hour for every subject every day – arithmetic, handwriting, reading, spelling, and social studies. We did this upon getting home at 3:30, in order to play outside before dark. My parents checked our homework every evening before bedtime. Teachers would even stop by your home unexpectedly, most times just to say hello. This reinforcement between the school and home is what made us who we are today. I absolutely loved surprising my teachers with big, red, Washington apples! I remain thankful for my childhood schooling to this day, because I became a productive citizen of society.
God’s Word reminds us to “Do your best to win full approval in God’s sight, as a worker who is not ashamed of His work, one who correctly teaches the message of God’s truth.” 2 Timothy 2:15 GNB
The Reverend Dr. Berlinda A. Hart Love is Pastor of Bethel AME Church, Hahira.
