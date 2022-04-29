Text messages belie Greene's testimony

It is hard to accept lapse of memory from a political provocateur who gave the public so much to remember.
But that is what Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, asked a judge to believe while testifying under oath last week to questions about her activities surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
“I don’t remember” and “I don’t recall” frequented Greene’s response to questions about her role in the desperate efforts by former President Trump and his supporters to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory.
The snappy answers occurred during a federal court administrative hearing on a challenge by five of Greene’s constituents to her eligibility for reelection under a post-Civil War provision of the 14th Amendment prohibiting members of Congress from abetting insurrection or rebellion.
The judge who oversaw the hearing will present his findings to Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, who will make the final determination of Greene’s eligibility. There is little doubt he will reject the challenge even if the judge suggests it has merit, which also seems unlikely.
Nonetheless, Greene’s amnesia on questions about her engagement with the White House and others plotting to keep Trump in power belies her truthfulness. For example, she “did not recall” talking to anyone about martial law (military intervention) to prevent Biden from taking office after the effort to stop certification of his victory failed on Jan. 6.
Yet text messages sent weeks ago by Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows – and disclosed this week by CNN – to the congressional committee investigating the Capitol attack contains this text to him from Greene on Jan. 17, three days before Biden’s inauguration:
“In our private chat with only members, several are saying the only way to save our republic is for Trump to call for Marshall (misspelled) law. I don’t know on those things. I just wanted you to tell him. They stole the election. We all know. They will destroy our country next. Please tell him to declassify as much as possible so we can go after Biden and anyone else.”
Trump has said he never considered imposing martial law.
Greene is the first member of Congress to publicly testify under oath about efforts to keep Trump in power even though he lost the election. She repeatedly stated she did not condone violence. A text message to Meadows during the Capitol riot supports that statement.
“Mark I was just told there is an active shooter on the first floor of the Capitol,” Greene said. “Please tell the President to calm people. This isn’t the way to solve anything.”
Nor is claiming memory loss to questions about Greene’s other comments and activities that may have contributed to the pernicious political environment before, during and after the violent attack on the Capitol.
Consider this Jan. 6 text from Greene to Meadows during the riot: “Mark we don’t think these attackers are our people. We think they are Antifa. Dressed like Trump supporters” – a disproved conspiracy theory aimed at deflecting blame from Trump supporters who stormed the building.
The next morning, Greene expressed disappointment that the objection by several Republicans to prevent certification of Biden’s election in six key states had failed when Congress reconvened after police cleared the Capitol of the Trump mob.
“Yesterday was a terrible day,” she texted Meadows. “We tried everything we could in our objection to the 6 states. I don’t think President Trump caused the attack on the Capitol. It’s not his fault. Absolutely no excuse and I fully denounce all of it, but after shut downs all year and a stolen election, people are saying they have no other choice.”
“Thanks Marjorie,” responded Meadows.
No other choice than violence?
Something Greene claims she abhors. Even declaring in court testimony that her statement that “our 1776 moment” before the Capitol riot and afterwards calling those charged with the attack “political prisoners” referenced peaceful protest and patriots.
Yes, that rationale is hard to accept from someone who has become the poster politician for conspiracy theories and offensive rhetoric.
Bill Ketter is CNHI’s senior vice president for news. Contact him at wketter@cnhi.com.
