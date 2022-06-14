TATCH: On pro-life versus pro-choice

I’ll cut to the chase: the pro-life argument is conflicting.
If you choose to view "life" a bit more comprehensively than the protection of a fetus, people who claim to be pro-life are actually quite a bit less pro-life than those who claim to be pro-choice. This is not necessarily a new argument and many of the findings here are readily available online. But with the overturn of Roe v. Wade expected any day now, further conversation is warranted.
It is a pretty strong claim to make, so it is important to briefly describe how I got there. Using data from 2021 General Social Survey (GSS; publicly available), I examined differences between individuals who claim to be pro-life versus pro-choice in attitudes that I feel are also reflective of "life."
The GSS is a reputable survey widely used in social science research that poses a series of questions to a nationally representative sample of respondents, including attitudes toward abortion and numerous other items.
So, why am I saying those who claim to be pro-life are in fact less pro-life than those who claim pro-choice? Because when you compare attitudes related to the protection or interest in improving life for American citizens, pro-life respondents are significantly less receptive than those who are pro-choice.
The GSS asked respondents whether we were spending too little, about right or too much money on a series of social problems, including providing assistance to the poor, to Black people, for childcare and to improve the nation’s health.
On all of these indicators, pro-lifers were more likely to say that we were spending too much. Helping the poor? Around 19% of pro-lifers said we are spending too much on the poor (pro-choice: 4.3%) Providing assistance to Black people? Over 35% of pro-lifers think we are spending too much money providing assistance to Black people (pro-choice: 9.3%).
Providing assistance for childcare? Nearly 14% of pro-lifers felt as though we are spending too much, compared to 5.1% of pro-choice individuals. What about actual health, the basis of life? Same story: nearly 14% of pro-lifers feel we are spending too much on improving our nation’s health, over twice as likely as those who are pro-choice (5.8%).
Taken together, those who are pro-life, to be clear, are more likely to say we are spending too much money to assist at-risk populations. That’s pro-life?
In regards to "life," racial and economic inequalities have contributed to substantial life expectancy gaps (white people live around three years longer on average than Black people; the wealthiest 1% live between 15 and 20 years longer than the poorest 1%).
I have seen pro-lifers proclaim that “life is life,” suggesting that all lives are important and worthy of protection. Perhaps a shift in verbiage is in order? Pro-birth or anti-abortion might be a better fit, as "pro-life" is linked to greater reluctance to actually support it.
Andrew Tatch is an assistant professor of sociology at Troy University in Troy, Alabama, and a former resident of Valdosta.
