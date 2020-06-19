TATCH: Data shows how racial outcomes affect community

In the midst of protests across the country in response to the murder of George Floyd, I have often read a similar question posed online: How do we fix all of this?
I don’t have the solution, but I would like to offer at least one rather cliché suggestion as a starting point: do your own homework.
So often, we write off narratives we do not agree with as fake news or as misinformation without critically examining all available evidence. As a former citizen of Valdosta, I am familiar with and have remained cognizant of Valdosta’s continued conversations about race.
Given the recent events, I collected data to examine racial differences in the City of Valdosta. What do the data suggest? Frankly, that race is still strongly associated with a range of important outcomes in your/our community.
With the exception of arrest data, these data come from the 2018 American Community Survey, conducted by the US Census Bureau. There were large disparities by race for economic, educational and arrest outcomes.
For white households, the median income was $45,598, compared to only $23,453 for black households. Over 42% of black households were below the federal poverty line, compared to only 22% of white households.
Black individuals were also more likely to be without health insurance (19.2%) than were white individuals (14.9%) and had higher rates of unemployment (9.9%) than their white counterparts (6.3%).
Gaps in educational attainment were even more pronounced: 93.1% of white individuals had at least a high school diploma and 41.1% had at least a bachelor's degree; in contrast, fewer than 76% of black individuals had at least a high school diploma and only 14.3% had at least a bachelors degree.
Arrest data from the Valdosta Police Department submitted to the Bureau of Justice Statistics in 2014 indicate that 75% of arrests were of black citizens, despite making up under 51% of the Valdosta population.
Data, if collected properly, don’t generally lie.
There are, however, multiple ways to interpret them. Some will choose to interpret these data to mean that black Valdostans are solely responsible for these disadvantageous outcomes.
The myth of the American meritocracy has convinced many of us that success or failure is largely or fully the result of our own individual efforts. An alternate explanation, which I and many other social scientists align with, is that these racial disparities stem directly from numerous (and well-documented) forms of state-sponsored and legal segregation both initiated and enforced by our government from the colonial period until the 1960s.
Although now equal in principle, this historical legacy is directly linked to racial residential segregation, differential wealth and asset accumulation, educational inequalities, etc., that continue to produce these consistent racialized outcomes in contemporary Valdosta and throughout the US.
Regardless of your interpretation, the data indicate two very different realities.
Seek out data. Read "American Apartheid." Read "The New Jim Crow." Read "Racism without Racists." Listen to people of color. And then ask yourself which explanation holds under more critical scrutiny.
Andrew Tatch is a resident of Starkville, Miss., and former long-term resident of Valdosta.
