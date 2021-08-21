TANN: ENACT Bill needs community support

As an advocate for all dementias, my goal is to share specific details concerning a significant legislative bill in Congress.Statistically speaking, it is quite likely that you or someone you know, will be, has been, or currently is impacted by dementia.
As I compose this column, there is no cure for neither of the dementia diseases. Perhaps we are alike in the hopes for a cure in the very near future.
How will a cure be ascertained? I humbly submit to you that I believe it will be discovered through inclusive clinical trials.On May 11, 2021, the Alzheimer’s Association and the Alzheimer’s Impact Movement proudly introduced the bipartisan Equity in Neuroscience and Alzheimer’s Clinical Trials Act. This legislation was introduced to increase clinical trial participation among underrepresented populations.
According to Dr. Carl V. Hill, the Alzheimer’s Association chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, “Alzheimer’s and other dementias such as Frontotemporal, Lewy Body, Vascular & Parkinson’s dementias, disproportionately affect older Black and Hispanic Americans as compared to older whites. Yet, too often, the clinical trial staff and participants have not included sufficient numbers of Black, Hispanic, Asian and Native Americans.”
The ENACT bill would increase the participation of underrepresented populations in dementia clinical trials by expanding education and outreach to these populations, encouraging the diversity of clinical trial staff and reducing participation burden, among other priorities.
The underrepresentation of these populations not only hinders the ability of researchers to understand health disparities, it also restricts their knowledge of how an approved therapy or diagnostic may affect the population most likely to need the drug.As a certified dementia educator and Alzheimer’s congressional team member, I am working diligently to ensure the success of this non-partisan legislation and urge Sen. Jon Ossoff and the entire Georgia delegation to support this bill.
I am also making a special “ask” of you.
Kindly reach out and encourage your legislators to sign the ENACT bill. It is a colossal step to enhancing the understanding of the disease and improve outcomes in diverse communities.Debra Tann, Ed.D., is a resident of Valdosta.
