STRICKLAND: Many products use petroleum

I am issuing a challenge to a prominent individual American, or member of Congress who truly cares about saving our American way of life. It’s very simple, really.
Introduce a resolution or a proposal that all who voted against the Keystone Pipeline remove every petroleum-based item from their lives. If they believe in their rhetoric, they should be willing to back it up.
These items number in the thousands.
Plastics:Think somebody may use plastic? Bottles, trash bags, all important cell phone, food containers, toys, cars and car parts, chairs, desks, vacuum cleaners, hospital items, oxygen tubes, suction cups, Bandaids, syringes, lighting fixtures, TVs, toilets, bathtubs, Kevlar vests, clocks, microwaves, dishes, pens, and thousands more. Plastics are petroleum derived.
Household and Toiletries and containers or storage for every one: Soap, shampoo, toothpaste, deodorant, nail polish, mascara, hair dryers, toothbrushes, chapstick, lipstick, dentures, first aid products, cleaning products, candles, air freshener, furniture, bedding, entertainment, DVDs, game consoles, exercise equipment, communication equipment, hundreds more. All petroleum based.
Medical equipment: Wheelchairs, oxygen tanks, nozzles for thousands of necessary medical items, medicine bottles, gel caps, ointments, vaccines, rubber gloves, hundreds more. All with some petroleum ingredient.
Clothing: Rayon, nylon, polyester, fleece, shoes, beach attire, caps, sunglasses, eyeglasses, contact lenses, gloves. Any "synthetic" article of clothing has petroleum in its makeup.
In the winter, you heat your homes, warm or cook food, have warm baths. In summer, you cool your homes. All electric? Where do you think the power is generated? Hydroelectric or wind power? Possibly a generator? All largely composed of items made from ... that’s right ... petroleum or natural gas.
You drive an electric vehicle? How do you power the battery charger? Tires, windshields, radios, car seat covers, steering wheel, headlights, pedals, dashboard, door locks, mirrors, consoles, floor mats ... petroleum.
Food: Do you think maybe food items might be an issue? Food processing equipment, protective wear for workers in the food industry, your precious cup of gourmet coffee, cooking implements, packaging, milk cartons, meat trays, take-out boxes, your credit card to pay for meals, grocery shelving, fresh food coolers, egg cartons, bread wrappers, serving implements. You cannot eat purchased food without some form of petroleum being involved in its production.
Need I go on? Every human's everyday life, from the moment they wake up, until they close their eyes at night makes use of something that is produced using petroleum.
How long do you think your own little world, or society at large will last, without the petroleum and natural gas industry? We all avail ourselves of its use.
Oh, Head slap. Duh!
We can import it, right? From Russia, Iran, China. We can import every single item that uses petroleum.
Why should we use our own resources, employ our own people, make ourselves energy dependent, improve our nation’s prosperity?
That would be silly.
Right?
I’ve barely scratched the surface. I’ve issued a challenge. Who has the gumption to run with it?
Who has the audacity to deny the premise?
Peggy Strickland, Barney
