Staying true to oneself

When Mitt Romney stood in the well of the Senate and said that while he could live with the criticism that he would receive from his fellow Republicans and from the President of the United States, he could not live with his own conscience and his family if he did not take a stand for what he believed was right, I understood. After all, I have been there.
I was once the darling preacher of the Church of Christ, and was conducting an average of 26 revivals a year. I was crisscrossing the United States from early spring until late fall, in the pulpits of its largest congregation in Los Angeles, Chicago and Cleveland, while still preaching for the Ridgewood Church in Toledo, Ohio. No preacher in our brotherhood was in more demand than Floyd Rose. Then I made a decision that changed my life forever and my standing in the church of my childhood.
It became clear to me that we were not only Christians only or the only Christians, as I was taught, we were Church of Christ Christians, and contrary to what we were telling people, we were trying to make Church of Christ Christians. At first I refused to preach what I believed, and then it was clear to me that if I were going to be a true follower of Jesus, I also had to preach what I believed, and I believed that we were not the only Christians, or Christians only, but we were Church of Christ Christians.
I also believed that women were not being treated as equals. In fact, they were little more than slaves, to do the bidding of men. They were not allowed to usher, to pray in public, lead the singing or pass the communion trays, or the offering plate unless it was back over the seat or across the aisle. The exception was funerals. There had to be a dead body in the building.
It was also clear to me that we may have been in different denominational boats, but we were all sailing in the same Christian ocean, and just because we didn’t see eye to eye on everything was no reason not to work shoulder to shoulder on some things. And just as my earthly father didn’t expect all of his children to look alike, God didn’t expect all of His children to think alike. So, we may not see everything alike or lack everything we see, but we must be free to see what we see in a fellowship where our differences make no difference.
So, Mitt Romney, congratulations for being a man. After all, we must live with ourselves. And, if we are true to our God and to our own conscience, we will always sleep well. And we are able to say to our children and to theirs, “All was well with our souls.”
Finally, Susan B. Anthony was right: “Cautious, careful people can never change anything, not even their own minds.” The question then is not to be, or to be, but whether we will be what we are, free men. Thanks, Mitt.
Floyd Rose
Senior Servant
Serenity Church
