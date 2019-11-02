Religion is such a huge subject. It affects you from before birth to your passing. Living in South Georgia, Lake Park, you cannot ignore the presence of religions. Like in England different forms of the same religion sit side by side, they respect one another. Too bad it does not apply to politics.
In my case I am an Animist. No, I am not a form of mammal. I am a human being who find God in all forms of life.
Living, breathing organisms like animals, plants, but also in-animated items.
I was raised during WWII by a couple who did not practice any religion. The subject was not even discussed. I went to public schools where it was not taught. At 10, I went to a public boarding school where I was insulted as well as my parents. I was the only girl who was not going to church on Sunday morning “what kind of animals raised me?
My father came and had a talk with the administration and no one dare after that to even talk to me. It was lonely but peaceful.
I had time to think and recognize there was a “Force” behind everything and I called it God. He became my best friend, my confidant, my mentor. It gave me confidence, I was happy, I had my Dad and God to whom I could talk, even when I realized he knew before I talk!
Thru God and his example, I see he was not “ imaginary.” He will show me the beauty of flowers growing in the crack of concrete, the song of a bird up in a tree, the murmur of the foliage just before the rain, the beauty of objets created by people who assimilate material and loving art to create masterpieces. I am sure that any of you one day lifted an object off a shelf, and had a connection with it. When I go to the animal shelter I never choose, I let the animal choose me.
I talk to my pets, to my plants, I feed them, I compliment them. We have the best relationship under the supervision of God.
Marcelle M. Rosbury,
Lake Park
