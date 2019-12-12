When I think back over the many Decembers of my life, I am invariably drawn back to some of the earliest memories of my life growing up in the home of my grandparents.
Circumstances in my earliest days necessitated my staying with my grandparents for a good portion of them. However, when I think back on those times and in particular the days that invariably led up to Christmas, I cannot help but smile.
Our house was simple and humble by today's standards — in fact, we didn’t have a centralized heating and/or air conditioning system of any sort. In the summers we used what was called an "attic fan," which was this huge fan mounted up in the ceiling of the main hallway that when turned on would literally suck air in through open windows into the house. This made all of the curtains pull away from the windows in the direction of the fan.
It offered no "cool" air, but it did create air circulation, which helped you at least feel cooler. Then, when winter rolled around and it got cold, we used kerosene space heaters — which thankfully wasn’t often. On the nights when it was particularly cold, multiple layers of blankets complemented by the heat (and smell) of one of those kerosene heaters was enough to keep you warm.
Now believe it or not, that kerosene was also a key ingredient in getting you well if you in fact caught a cold. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve had my chest rubbed down with a poultice of a bit of kerosene and/or turpentine mixed with Vicks salve. If it was a sore throat, the same concoction was used, except done in conjunction with a strategically located handkerchief that was wrapped cozily around your neck to keep everything in place.
Now if you were really sick, you got what everybody called a "hot toddy," which was a mixture of lemon juice, honey, warm tea, and a splash of whiskey, a concoction that was sure to knock you and whatever was wrong with you out cold. One of those combined with several layers of thick blankets and quilts insured the absolute best of cold winter’s naps.
To make the house more festive, we would would cut saw palmetto leaves (or fans) and spray paint them silver and gold accented with glitter, and then hang them together in a bundle on the front door as a colorful wreath. Another thing I always got a kick out of was gathering up pine cones from the yard to use to create tiny Christmas trees. A coat of green spray paint, then strategically sprinkled silver and/or gold glitter on them, and voila — a literal grove of tiny shiny Tannenbaums.
The little house always smelled kind of like heaven’s kitchen, because it seemed like something was always cooking. Chicken and dumplings, ham, sweet potatoes, cakes and/or pies (including my grandmother's signature lemon meringue) … and all of it good to eat (even though no recipes existed — it was always "a little of this" or "a dash of that").
One highlight of every holiday season for every kid was the big Christmas catalogs you’d get from Sears and/or JC Penney’s. They were called "Wish Books," and for good reason. I would literally spend hour after hour looking at them in detail (just the toys, thank you — nobody wanted to look at lame stuff like clothes). The centerpiece of the toy section in each catalog was the bicycles — for me, none cooler than the Banana Bikes (featuring the long glittery seat and elevated, "low rider" handle bars, which I got one in the third grade). I’d look through those catalogs until the pages were literally worn to a frazzle.
I scheduled my nights around which Christmas shows were coming on TV. Given that we only had four channels and you couldn’t record them, these reserved time slots were non-negotiable (more on the Christmas shows next week).
But the centerpiece of the Christmas season was unquestionably the Christmas tree. But, to be clear, this wasn’t just any Christmas tree. Oh no, not even close. Our tree was one of those filet-of-60’s ultra-shiny silver aluminum trees.
I know, I know — today most folks read those words and think "how tacky!", and I understand that. But let me tell you, through the eyes of a little guy growing up in those 60’s, that tree was flat out reflective awesomeness.
And, just to enhance that sparkling reflectivity, we piled shiny metallic ‘icicles’ on it, too (remember those?).
I remember each silver branch had its own paper sleeve, and the "trunk" was drilled so that each branch fit into place perfectly. And then, as if that weren’t cool enough, it came with a color wheel made of four plastic panels of green, red, blue, and yellow that rotated with a flood light shining through them as they turned, each color bathing each shiny limb of the metallic tree in glowing chroma beauty.
I was small enough to crawl up under that tree and look up through all of the millions of tiny reflections sparkling all the way up, and, in spite of all the material things "lacking" around me, think to myself this could be the most magical view on earth.
And you know, looking back at it now some 50 years removed, I’m not sure it wasn’t.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.