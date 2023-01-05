They did it. They actually did it.
Wednesday night fans finally got the news they’d been desperate to hear, as the Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers reportedly agreed on a contract extension that will ensure the All-Star third baseman remains a franchise cornerstone for the next decade.
According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan and others, the deal is for 11 years, $331 million. It will take effect this coming season, run through 2033 and does not include any opt outs.
The deal is by far the largest in Red Sox history — blowing away the seven-year, $217 million deal signed by David Price in 2015 — and will pay Devers an average of $30.1 million through his age 36 season.
It signals that the Red Sox are Devers’ team now, ensuring the young third baseman will become face of the franchise like David Ortiz, Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts before him.
Most important of all, the deal is a powerful signal to fans and the wider baseball community that the Red Sox are still a serious player willing to do what it takes to compete at an elite level.
In recent years a cloud has hung over the Red Sox, who suddenly appeared unwilling to make long-term commitments to top-level players, even beloved homegrown stars. After the club traded Betts in 2020 fans became fearful Bogaerts and Devers would soon follow him out the door, and that unease lingered like a stench throughout 2022 and threatened to erupt into a full-on rebellion after Bogaerts was lost in free agency this past month.
Had the Red Sox and Devers failed to reach an agreement by Opening Day the negativity surrounding the club could have been crippling.
Instead, the Red Sox can finally put this era of unrest behind them.
In the end Devers gets a similar deal to the ones Betts and Bogaerts eventually got on the west coast. Betts’ haul from the Los Angeles Dodgers (12 years, $365 million) is a year longer and slightly larger annually, while Bogaerts’ from the San Diego Padres (11 years, $280 million) is the same length and worth a good deal less overall. One key difference is Devers will still only just be entering his late 30s by the time his contract is up, compared to most others who sign deals of this magnitude who are usually pushing 40 by the end.
Fans can debate the merits of each deal and which of the three stars they’d rather have if they could only pick one, but that’s a much happier conversation compared to the unpleasant possibility the Red Sox could have struck out on all three and come away with nothing.
Now, the fog has lifted and the vibes have shifted, and no matter what happens now fans can rest easy knowing Devers is sticking around for the long haul.
