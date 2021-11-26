The past 17 years have proven that consistently caring about your neighbor really matters.
In these sometimes selfish and divisive times, folks often get caught up in the what’s in for me syndrome but not the Southside Recreation Center. Under the watchful eye of its director, Mrs. Racheal Bradley and the leadership of Mr. Chris Bergman, who serves as the President of the Board of Directors.
Each year Southside Recreation has been able to gather a host of community supporters to make sure that many of the needs of the people in the community are met. This was evident on Saturday, Nov. 20, when volunteers from all over Valdosta came together and served nearly 400 people a traditional Thanksgiving Dinner. Even with the special protocols that must be followed because of COVID – 19, volunteers from organizations like Pepsi, Mr. B’s IGA, Stan’s Quality Meats, the Saint John’s Masonic Lodge # 357, Ladies United, Serenity Chapter 213, Two Wheel Riders, WFCOC Meals on Wheels Ministry, Woodlawn Forrest Youth Group, The Golden Circle, United Unitarian Church, Adah OES Chapter 408, Wiregrass Technical College Adult Education South, Anderson and Bradley Law Firm, Valdosta High School Beta Club, Media Art Geniuses (MAG) and the Georgia Home Visiting Program all chipped in to insure a successful program.
If you are not familiar with the Southside Recreation Center, they have been fixture in Valdosta for over half a century, serving not only the youth in our area but adults as well. Southside offers an array of programs, ranging from after school care, assisting with virtual learning, to youth sports programs, to activities for seniors. So it was to no one’s surprise that Southside did it again by serving Thanksgiving meals to area residents as just one more need being met by the Center.
There seems to be way too much negativity in the world we live in today but it was heartwarming to see that the spirit of unity and good ole American can do is alive and well in our community. It kinda makes you want to put it in a can and send it special delivery to Atlanta and Washington, D.C.
Valdosta is indeed a special place with special people that come together for the common good of the community we all call home. Winnersville was at its best with all the smiling faces and people going out of their way to make sure no one walked away without a meal. The event was outlined that way when Mrs. Bradley gathered all the volunteers together at the start, telling everyone that no matter what no one would feel un-welcomed and that everyone would be fed.
In this season of giving, it was nice to see it all come together just because people really cared, and that it was not a job requirement.
J.D. Rice is a former Valdosta Fire Department chief and a member of The Valdosta Daily Times editorial board.
