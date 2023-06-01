Monday was a sight for sore eyes for Atlanta Braves faithful.
I’m not referring to the dreadful 7-2 loss to the Oakland A’s, probably the worst team in baseball. I’m talking about starting pitcher Mike Soroka’s return to the big leagues.
The man who was once regarded as one of the top arms in the Braves’ minor league system has had his career beset by multiple Achilles injuries, most recently in 2021, and shoulder issues. But that hasn’t derailed his resolve, which culminated in his return to the rotation on Monday.
He pitched six innings, allowed five hits and four runs, while striking out three. Soroka was fantastic, allowing zero runs through the first four innings. He was also extremely efficient with 83 pitches, 55 recorded for strikes. Soroka provided a glimpse of what could be a storied career for someone who is still young at age 25.
Soroka’s return could not have come at a better time for a Braves rotation that has been crippled with injuries. Arguably the team’s top two arms are currently sidelined.
Max Fried hit the injured list in early May with a forearm strain that is expected to keep him out of the rotation for multiple months. Kyle Wright, a 21-game winner from last year, is coping with a shoulder injury for a second time this season and could be out longer than Fried.
The Braves need a reliable arm to help fortify a rotation that is still very good with Spencer Strider, Charlie Morton and Bryce Elder. Soroka has shown in previous years he is more than capable of pitching in high-pressure games that could determine the Braves’ postseason fate.
In his rookie season of 2019, Soroka finished 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA. He finished second in the Rookie of the Year voting and sixth in the Cy Young Award race. The All-Star selection allowed just 153 hits and 41 walks in 174.2 innings. When Soroka is healthy and pitching well, he is the closest thing to Greg Maddux the Braves have ever had to suit up for them.
The Braves need a healthy Soroka to help an injured staff limp to the finish line. He certainly has the tools and makeup to be the ‘X’ factor for this year’s team. Monday was a good start to his season.
