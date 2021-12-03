SHARPER: Infrastructure law makes Georgia better

President Biden’s recently signed bipartisan infrastructure law will bring a slew of historic investments to Valdosta — and one of the most life-changing among them will even help us inside our homes.
The bipartisan infrastructure law is set to deliver a huge investment in broadband infrastructure across Georgia that will provide fast, reliable internet for Lowndes County residents — some for the very first time.
With so much of our lives requiring reliable internet access these days, it cannot be overstated how important this investment will be for generations of Georgians.
Not having reliable internet limits the job you can seek, education you can receive and health care you can access. Simply put, internet access is a basic necessity for succeeding in the 21st century — and it’s about time Georgians get the connection they deserve.
A whopping 27% of Lowndes County does not have broadband service, with 10,000 residents lacking access to internet speeds that meet the minimum qualifications for broadband. Moreover, about one in 10 Lowndes residents only has one provider to pick from, so if prices are unaffordable, they have no other options.
Strengthening access to broadband is crucial for leveling the playing field and expanding access to opportunities for these Georgians, especially for those in rural communities.
Thankfully, President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law will deliver historic investments to help ensure every Georgian has access to reliable high-speed internet. Georgia will receive at least $100 million to help provide broadband coverage across the state, including providing access to at least 649,000 Georgians who currently lack it.
This investment won’t just get more people to the internet but also make internet more affordable for those who need it most. About 31% of Georgians will be eligible for the Affordability Connectivity Benefit, which will help more than three million low-income Georgians afford internet access.
President Biden and Democrats’ effort to close the digital divide is monumentally important for economic growth, for access to health care and education, and for the future of Lowndes County and Georgia as a whole – all the way from the Blue Ridge mountains to right here on the Florida-Georgia line.
Georgians from every corner of the state went to the ballot box last year because they wanted change and Democratic leadership in the White House and Congress are delivering.
In addition to President Biden and Senator Jon Ossoff, this historic infrastructure package would not have been possible without the leadership of Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock, who in less than a year in office has secured some of the largest investments in history to help revitalize our state and help Georgians get ahead.
That’s the sort of leadership Georgia deserves and I look forward to sending him back to Washington next year.
With the investments in the bipartisan infrastructure law, the President and Democrats are fulfilling their promise to build back better in every Georgia community. And finally, we are going to reap the benefits we have awaited for so long.
Dexter Sharper of Valdosta is the state representative of the 177th District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.