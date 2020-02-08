Senate Democrats just sat on their hands

During the annual State of the Union address President Donald Trump laid out the facts about today’s record high black youth employment rates, record employment rates for all Americans, including women and blacks, and the equivalent record low unemployment rates.
The President updated Congress about the full throttle economy and what it means for rising wages, pulling families off welfare and food stamps, low interest rates giving rise to home ownership opportunities for Americans in all socioeconomic levels, and record high consumer confidence.
He spoke of recent trade negotiations where both the United States and her trading partners will benefit from more open and honest trade and what that means for the country’s manufacturing base and American farmers.
Yet the Socialist Democrats continued to sit on their hands.
They did so because they don’t want the individual to succeed. Notice how coolly they reacted to the President’s guests in the gallery. They don’t want America to succeed.
And they certainly don’t want the President to succeed.
But he is succeeding because the country is winning, and Americans like that.
For example, lost in the cacophony following the SOTU event was the January jobs numbers: a whopping 291,000 jobs were created in January, according to the Wall Street Journal, nearly double the 150,00 that economists were projecting. And these jobs were in non-farm, small and medium sized business.
So incensed by the positive message delivered by the President, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in a breathtaking public display of insolence and petulance, shredded the House copy of the speech text behind the President’s back knowing that the cameras were sure to record her pettiness.
Pelosi’s act epitomized the Left’s arrogance toward this President and the country. Since the success of the country is real and on-going, all they can do is symbolically destroy it, and this Pelosi did.
And it is time for Pelosi to go.
But Pelosi certainly has not cornered the insolent and petulant market. She had plenty of help the next day in the United States Senate when her fatally flawed and purely partisan articles of impeachment were voted on in that body.
These articles, as famed author Robert Penn Warren might describe, were “conceived in sin and born in corruption and (passed) from the stink of the didie to the stench of the shroud.” They were solidly rejected by the Senate getting no where near the 67 votes required for conviction.
Like in the House, where the articles were passed with bi-partisan opposition, the Senate voted acquittal in a vote with bi-partisan opposition.
One Republican senator joined the Socialist Democrats’ circus, opposing his party and his president: Mitt Romney of Utah.
Mitt, the failed 2012 GOP nominee for president (how could one possibly lose that one?), never got over the fact that he lost. And he never got over his disregard for the outsider Donald Trump and the fact that President Trump became just that: President Trump.
Hailing from Michigan where his father was the ultimate insider governor, Mitt moved on to Massachusetts where he himself became a consummate New England Republican and governor of that state.
That Donald Trump became what Mitt would never be was reason enough for him to not only oppose Trump’s election, but come out and support removing the President from office.
Cloaking his decision in this faith, Mitt claimed that the allegations of wrongdoing were repugnant to decency and he had to follow his conscience. Maybe he’s clairvoyant as well, seeing as he saw something the morass of “evidence” that 257 Republicans and 3 Democrats failed to catch.
The Socialist Democrats sat on their hands; Mitt sat on his integrity, joining Pelosi in her display of petulant and insolent conduct.
Gary Wisenbaker (gary@realtyadvisorsga.com) is a REALTOR® at Real Living Realty Advisors and a political consultant with Blackstone, LLC
