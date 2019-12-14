ROSE: Valdosta, keep kicking

Since I moved to Valdosta in 1995, I have been looking forward to the day when Valdosta, which is 51% black, would elect a mayor that would truly represent all of its people whatever their color, creed, race or religion.
I am 81 years old, and I don’t know how much more time I have left on this earth. I am disappointed, but not really surprised. After all, this is Valdosta, and we have been here before.
For more than 159 years, the mayor of Valdosta has been white. All of the city managers, the police chief and other positions of power have all been occupied by whites. Blacks could sometimes make decisions but had to do so with the approval of whites.
Ralph Harrington, who was Valdosta’s first black police officer, was allowed to arrest only blacks. In fact, he learned later that he could detain whites only until a white officer arrived. He had to turn the white suspect over to the white officer. Ralph Harrington then turned in his badge, his gun, his uniform and his resignation, so he could retain his integrity.
J.D. Rice came closer than ever in this city that is more black than white. The sons and daughters of slave masters and the sons and daughters of slaves stood in line and voted for Mr. Rice. I may not see it, but the day will come when Valdosta will look beyond color, and vote for the most qualified candidate.
His fellow baseball players wanted Jackie Robinson to strike out, and the Brooklyn Dodgers lose the game rather than see Jackie safely hit. When Jesse Owens won four gold medals in the Olympics in Germany and Hitler refused to shake his hand, Jesse Jackson asked Mr. Owens did he feel bad, and he replied, “No, when I came back to America, President Roosevelt didn’t shake my hand.“
Although he promised to be here, Scott James Matheson didn’t participate in the debate at Serenity Church, and didn’t campaign in the black community until the end. I certainly did not vote for J.D. Rice because he was black. Other blacks were in the race, but in my opinion, they were less qualified than Mr. Rice, and so were the whites. I voted for the person that I thought had a vision for Valdosta.
The two largest businesses in our community are the black church and the funeral home. Just a few years ago, there were over 200 black-owned and operated businesses here, including grocery stores, dry cleaners, barber shops, beauty parlors, restaurants, funeral homes and churches. Then the bridge was built on the south end of Patterson Street which separated downtown from the southside.
I pray that Mr. Matheson will find a way to bring public transportation to Valdosta. It will enhance employment for hundreds and pay decent wages.
During the Civil Rights movement, we learned to receive by giving, hold on by letting go, win by losing and live by dying. Jesse Jackson is right, “nobody drowns because the water is deep. You drown because you stop kicking.”
And we are not about to stop kicking.
Floyd Rose is senior servant at Serenity Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.