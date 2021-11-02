ROSE: Thanks to all responsible for renaming Forrest Street

Thanks to Kathryn Harris, David Jonathan Davis and several professors from Valdosta State University, the Valdosta City Council finally changed the name of Forrest Street to Barack Obama Boulevard.
Forrest Street was named after Nathan Bedford Forrest, a grand wizard, a domestic terrorist group. The Ku Klux Klan roamed through the Black communities raping our women and killing our men at will. And until now, no major street outside of our community in Valdosta was named for a Black man.
We must never forget that it was Nathan Bedford Forrest who ordered the deaths of several Black soldiers in Tennessee who were trying to surrender. Now Sandra Tooley, mayor pro tem of City Council brought a Barack Obama Boulevard sign 44 and the old Forrest Street sign for the Black museum for generations of our children to see.
Mr. Paul Ransom, a retired military man, at his own expense, had pictures blown up and placed in the museum. He is 88 years old, walked with us for more than five miles down Forrest Street, gathering names to present to City Council, asking that the name be changed. Although this was two years ago, and the charter was changed (as documented), and the goal post moved, the challenge was taken up by David Jonathan Davis and members of the faculty at Valdosta State University.
Ninety-year-old Fred Gray, Rosa Parks' attorney and a friend who calls me often, had a street in Montgomery renamed for him. He was also Martin Luther King’s lawyer.
The renaming of the street in Montgomery, said Steven L. Reed, was a fitting tribute to Gray. According to the latest edition of the Christian Chronicle, it came at a time when the City Council in Valdosta decided to rename Forrest Street after Barack Obama, the first Black President of the United States and 44th president. He and his family left the White House without a trace of scandal. He was the first of his time.
The Rev. Floyd Rose, Valdosta, is senior servant, Serenity Church, and a member of The Valdosta Daily Times editorial board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.