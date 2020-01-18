ROSE: Returning to tried and true

Shortly after he was elected governor of the State of Georgia, Brian Kemp surprised a lot of people, including this writer. He appointed a black person as the district attorney of Cobb County, the first Hispanic to serve as a constitutional officer, and of the eight superior court judges he appointed, five were women, three were black, and they were all moderates.
Perhaps, our newly elected mayor will take a lesson from our governor. After all, Scott James received no mandate during the election. I would recommend to the mayor that he find a slot high in his administration for J.D. Rice, who really garnered more votes than he did in the general election, and almost beat him in the runoff.
Such a gesture would speak volumes for him, and he would earn the admiration and respect of the people who voted for Mr. Rice. He will be able to use his administrative skills. Like Brian Kemp, he will have the best of the best.
When Hugo Black was named to the Supreme Court, he was a former member of the Klu Klux Klan, and had spoken at many of their rallies. A lot of people were disappointed, but Hugo Black became one of the best judges of his time. Once he received the appointment, he decided to be independent in his judgment, and follow the law wherever it led him. He did what was morally right, and what was best for this country.
I thought that Clarence Thomas would do the same thing, but he is just another black face in a white place. In fact, Thurgood Marshall was right when he said the "appointment was the worst thing that could happen to blacks.” We have all been disappointed.
In fact, I don’t know of a single ruling that Mr. Thomas has made that has benefited his people. In some cases, he has been more conservative than the other conservative judges.
I know that I am only one, and I cannot do everything, but I can do something, and by the grace of God, I will do what I can. I have one vote, and I intend to use it, and will encourage others to go to the polls and vote. We may not get everything that we deserve, but the executive director of the NAACP, Roy Wilkins, was right: “Those who refuse to vote, participate in their own political suicide.”
It was politics that put us on that slave ship in Africa, and when we got off that ship, we were made slaves, forced to crop tobacco in the Carolinas, pick cotton in Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi. It was politics that segregated us, integrated us, then denied us the right to vote.
If we are ever truly free in America, it will be politics that will do it. This is not to suggest that politics is our only weapon. In the '50s and '60s, we learned the value of “selective buying” with the little money that we had. Perhaps, it is time that we return to the tried and true. We must support each other, respect each other, love each other and stop killing each other.
Floyd Rose is senior servant of Serenity Church.
