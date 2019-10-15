ROSE: Racism still alive and well

I read with interest the comments that were made in the Dallas courtroom by the brother of the man who had been shot and killed as he sat on his couch, eating ice cream and watching television.
A white police woman says she mistakenly thought that he was a burglar, although his apartment was floors above hers, and there were other indicators telling her that his apartment was not hers.
The brother asked the black judge for permission to hug the white police officer. He did, and then said, “I forgive you.” This, of course, was after the jury had convicted her of murder and given her 10 years for her crime, and she will be put in for five. The black judge also gave her a Bible to read while she was in prison before she was led away.
I watched in awe at what I was looking at, but remembered how so many times that blacks were sentenced to life for murder; sometimes without evidence that they had done anything wrong, and they had to spend several years in prison until DNA proved their innocence. And I wondered what would have happened if the officer had been black and the man who had been a victim had been white, whatever their gender.
Let me be clear. I think that the black brother was right, and did the right thing, and so did the black judge. On the other hand, I have seen too much not to wonder what would have happened if the roles had been reversed.
Floyd Rose is senior servant of Serenity Church.
