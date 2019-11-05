My god daughter, Imani Barns, when she was a little girl, walked with me out in the cemetery near our house, and I told her that people were buried there and their potential with them. It is the richest place in the world. There are songs here that were never sung, sermons that were never preached, poems that were never written, ideas that will never be shared, and inventions that will never be discovered.
People died with potential that we will never know. Well, on November 1st, I celebrated my 81st birthday. I was eighty-one years old. A long time ago I decided that I was only one, but I was one. I could not do everything, but I could do something. What I should do by the grace of God, I would do, and I did.
When I left the cemetery, I came to my office, as is my custom, and I read the scriptures, prayed, and asked God what He wanted me to do that day. He said what He always does, “Floyd, give somebody something.” I didn’t have any money, but I had a strong handshake, a smile, a hug, a compliment. I celebrate people.
I have learned so much from so many people, and I have received far more than I have, or ever will give. My only daughter, Jennifer, came to be with me for my birthday, and I was totally surprised. She brought me a card with $81 in it, a dollar for each of my years on earth. The card read, “Dad, I’m proud to be your daughter. No matter what life brought our way, you always cared and loved us with your whole heart. That is why I‘ll always feel so glad and proud and blessed that a man as special as you is my dad.” When you were in Toledo, I didn’t understand a lot of things that you were doing, but since you left, I understand now.
I have four children, three sons and a daughter. But it seems that girls are always special to their fathers, and Jennifer is special to me.
Floyd Rose, Senior Servant
Serenity Church
