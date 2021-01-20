ROSE: It's not over until it's over

When Donald J. Trump was impeached the other day, many Americans were pleased.
It reminded me of the time when the Phoenix Suns were locked in a tie with the Boston Celtics, and there were only three seconds left to play. A young boy called out, “It’s not over, they have three more seconds. It’s not over. They have three more seconds.”
Phoenix was leading but they had three more seconds to play and someone inbounded the ball to a Boston player and he scored and it was over. Boston had three more seconds to play.
It is never over until it's over.
After I finished a revival in Fort Wayne, Ind., I was returning to Toledo, Ohio, one night. I had my fuzz buster on and I constantly looked to my right and then to my left, in front of me and behind me. But suddenly a state trooper came from a side street and pulled me over.
Although he didn’t give me a ticket, he told me to slow it down. As he started back to his car, I said to him, "I didn’t see you. I looked in front of me, behind me and on both sides of me." He smiled and said but you didn’t look up.
There was a helicopter flying over and the pilot sent a message to the state trooper and said, “Go get him.”
When I got home, I remembered reading in the Bible about a king named David.
When the kings went out to war, he sent his relative in his place while he remained in his palace and viewed the war from a distance. While there, he walked out on the balcony where he saw Bathsheba bathing in the public pool. She was Uriah’s wife.
David ordered Joab to send Uriah to the front of the battle so he could be killed. He was, and Joab sent Uriah home to sleep with his wife. Unfortunately, Uriah refused to go home, choosing instead to sleep under the night skies.
So, an angry David invited the Hittite to spend the night in the Palace and gave him food to eat and something to drink. The Hittite refused again and David gave him a letter to give to Joab. Because of his loyalty to the king, he never bothered to read the letter. Little did he know that the letter contained his own doom.
David looked to his right and to his left. But he never looked up. But God was looking down from Heaven and saw him. And He told prophet Nathan to go get him. And the prophet told him a story, and at the end of the story, he told David, “You’re the man.”
When Donald J. Trump gave orders to his loyal followers and they stormed down Pennsylvania Avenue and broke into the Capitol, leaving a trail of broken and dead bodies, he remained in the White House, even though he told them he would lead them there.
Floyd Rose is senior servant of Serenity Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.