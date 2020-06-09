ROSE: It is time for a change

Several years ago, when my son, Billie, was just a baby, he was lying in his little basket net next to our bed. Suddenly he started crying. My wife said to me, “Floyd, the baby’s crying and it’s your time.”
I climbed out of the bed, flipped on the light, and picked Billie up, placed him on the foot of the bed, and began examining him. He was dry and his diaper was not soiled. I climbed back into the bed, and my wife said, “Floyd, he’s still crying,” and I said, “I don’t know what is wrong with him.”
Ann got up and placed Billie on her shoulder and began to jump him, but he cried even louder. Then she placed him back on the foot of the bed. This time when she examined him, she discovered that an open pin was sticking in Billie’s little side.
Billie didn’t want to cry any more than we wanted to hear him cry. He didn’t want to disturb us any more than we wanted to be disturbed, but he was hurting and didn’t know how to tell us. He needed attention, so he cried.
When George Floyd died on the streets of Minneapolis a few days ago, and he was begging for his life as a white police officer pressed his knee on his neck, and crowds gather all over the world holding up signs which read, “I can’t breathe” and “Please don’t shoot, and “Black lives matter,” we all watched in awe.
Then the unthinkable happened, the looting, burning and chaos. While most of us watched hopelessly, the people were crying and could not tell us what was happening to them.
Like Billie, they had something sticking in their sides: unemployment, underemployment, poor housing, poor health care and jobs that paid too little for what they are doing.
Martin Luther King said, “riots are the voice of the unheard.” President John F. Kennedy said, “those who would make peaceful revolution impossible, will make violent revolution inevitable.”
King and Kennedy were right.
We have tried everything. We tried marching, 14-year-old Emmett Till was murdered in Mississippi and nothing happened. Medgar Evers was murdered in his driveway and nothing happened. We tried boycotting, and nothing happened. We tried voting and nothing happened.
We have been in this country for more than 400 years, only asking that America be true to what it said on paper: “We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal, and are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights.”
These rights were neither granted by nor derived from the state, but God-given.
“O, America, America, God shed his face on thee and crown thy good with brotherhood from sea to shining sea.”
Is it not time to make real the dream of Dr. King, real in America, and the sons of slaves and the sons of slave owners can live together as brothers and sisters. If that time is not now, when will it be?
President Obama, who himself, was the son of a white woman said, “Perhaps, this is a moment for change.”
The Rev. Floyd Rose is senior servant of Serenity Church.
