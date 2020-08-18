ROSE: In midst of worst, best of times

In his “A Tale of Two Cities,” Charles Dickens wrote, “It was the best of times and it was the worst of times.”
These words, written so long ago, were as prophetic as they were relevant at the time that they were spoken. This is 2020, and these are the worst of times and the best of times. It is a time of despair, and a time of hope. It is a time of darkness and a time of light, a time of joy and a time of sorrow.
As I listened to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris speak the other day, and then the President’s reaction to Mr. Biden’s choice of Kamala Harris, as his running mate, I said, “this is, indeed, the worst of times and the best of times.” It is a time of sadness and a time of joy, a time of hate and a time of love.
It is time for us to remember the words of Congressman John Lewis, who told us to “keep moving. Never quit, and never give up, and never give in.”
The congressman was right. We must never, ever quit.
Our forefathers didn’t quit and we must not either. They faced torture and death but they kept fighting until they won, and we must keep fighting until we win. And we will win.
This is the tale of two nations: One white and one black, separate and unequal. Although these were the words of President Lyndon Johnson, they still haunt us in 2020.
There are too many of us who want to make America a white nation, where whites dominate everything. Then, there are those who believe that black lives do matter, and the days of Jim Crow, segregation, discrimination and racism are over.
I certainly hope that this is the time when America will live up to its meaning, and we can all hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, and are endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights, and among these are the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
If there was a time, that time is now.
Perhaps an anonymous teacher said it best, “There are times when the right thing to do is submit. Then there are times when the right thing to do is strive and fight. To put forth one’s best effort is itself a reward. But sometimes it brings a material reward also. The frog that after falling into the churn found that it couldn’t jump out wouldn’t try, was drowned. The frog that kept leaping in brave but seemingly hopeless endeavor at last churned the milk, mounted the butter for a final effort, and escaped.”
Yes, these are the worst of times and the best of times. And it is time for us to keep churning the butter until we are able to climb out and be free.
Only then will America be the home of the brave and the land of the free for all of us.
Floyd Rose is senior servant of Serenity Church.
