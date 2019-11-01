ROSE: Honoring a fallen hero

When Elijah Cummings exchanged his cross for a crown a few days ago, the president of a leading university walked into a classroom of waiting students and said, “A master teacher has just resigned.” A general reviewed his troops and said, “ A gallant soldier has just fallen in battle.”
Elijah Cummings will be missed and his seat will be empty. Others will take his space. But nobody will take his place. He was a man among men. In his family, in his circle of friends, in the House of Representatives, and as chairman of the oversight committee, he will be missed. His seat will be empty.
Elijah Cummings, like the prophets of old, saw wrong and tried to right it. He saw suffering and tried to heal it. He saw war and tried to stop it. He saw hate and tried to love it. He was often criticized by some, ostracized by others, but could be ignored by none.
Dante said, “The hottest places in hell are reserved for those who in a time of moral crisis, maintain their neutrality.”
Elijah Cummings would say, in race and in gender, creed and color, we may be as separate as the fingers, but in things of mutual benefit, we are one as the hand. Therefore, our children will look back on 2019 and say, where were you and what did you say to save this democracy?
When Elijah Cummings was troubled on every side, he was not distressed. When he was perplexed, he was not in despair. When he was persecuted, he was not forsaken. When he was cast down, he was never destroyed.
Yes, Congressman Cummings, we are better than that.
Floyd Rose of Valdosta is senior servant of Serenity Church.
