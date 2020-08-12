ROSE: Fighting for freedom not in vain

A few days ago, I watched the Oprah Winfrey show, and I saw 50 of the men and women, including Diane Nash, C.T. Vivian, and John Lewis discuss the Freedom Rides that they took through Alabama, and Mississippi, and how frightened they were, but they had to keep going.
After all, their mission was more important than anything else to them, including their fears of harm or death.
I also heard the Alabama state troopers as they beat the freedom marchers back across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma talk among themselves. “We sure showed them. ... They will know next time they try to change our way of life in Alabama. ... Yes, we fixed them.”
They thought they had won. They didn’t know that they were dealing with a people who had learned how to win by losing, hold on by letting go, receive by giving and live by dying. Ever since they came to these shores in the hull of those slave ships in 1619, and were made slaves, our brothers and sisters have been trying to make this a more perfect union.
When we were told to tell the poll watcher how many jelly beans were in a jar or how may bubbles were in a bar of soap, and told to recite the preamble to the Mississippi Constitution, we still won.
When Bull Connor placed our brothers and sisters in paddy wagons, and drove them off to jail, or called out his dogs and water hoses, we won.
When Jim Clark, the angry Alabama sheriff, beat C.T. Vivian within an inch of his life, and struck other non-violent protesters in the face all because they wanted to register and vote, we won.
When Dr. Martin Luther King was assassinated on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis in 1963, and all hope seemed lost, we won.
When Rodney King was beaten mercilessly on that lonely highway near Los Angeles, Calif., in 1994, we won.
When George Floyd couldn’t breathe because an officer had his knee on his neck in Minneapolis, we won.
We had a fire burning in our souls that fire could not burn out, the Ku Klux Klan could not scare out, and water could not drown out.
In 2020, people all over the world, white and black, young and old, are saying “Black Lives Matter, slavery and Jim Crow are over. This is a new day for all of us, and we might as well get used to it.”
Yes, we have been abused and misused, “troubled on every side, yet not distressed, perplexed but not in despair, persecuted but not forsaken; cast down, but not destroyed.”
Floyd Rose is senior servant of Serenity Church.
