ROSE: COVID-19: This too shall pass

Everything has its seasons, and seasons come and seasons go.
Nothing really lasts. However devastating, seasons don’t last. They come to pass.
I have decided to let this season come and let it pass. Summers come and then give way to the winters. Winters come and give way to the springtime. Springtime comes and gives way to the summer, which gives way to the fall, and the fall gives way to the winter again.
Nothing really lasts.
Although Katrina was a devastating storm, and it tore apart Louisiana, it, too, came and it, too, passed.
When Noah came out of the Ark, God told him, “As long as the earth shall stand, there shall be summer and winter, hot and cold, summer, and seedtime and harvest."
I am 81 years old and will be 82 should I live till Nov. 1, 2020, and I have seen winter give way to the summer, and the summer give way to the fall, and the fall to the winter again. Yes, everything comes and everything passes. But nothing lasts, but God. He, alone, is forever, ever.
I was in a revival in the early '70s in Dorchester, Mass., with a blind preacher when his wife died. I went with him to his house, and his daughter was there. She was crying and talking about how good her mother was, and she didn’t understand why she had to die.
Her father asked her to come close to him, and he hugged her and said, “Daughter, people don’t die because they are good or bad, they die because that is just the way it is.”
When I learned that Tedra Green, my wife’s youngest daughter, had died, my wife was devastated. Tedra was such a good person. And the other members of Stell’s family were also devastated, but I found consolation in the words of the blind preacher.
“People don’t die because they are good or bad. They die because that is just the way it is.
A man much wiser than I said, “To everything there is a season and a time for every purpose under the heaven."
I don’t know how long this present virus will last or its purpose, but I am sure that it has its season, and like all viruses and storms, it, too, will pass.
Wilma came and Wilma passed. Andrew came and Andrew passed. Ike came and Ike passed. Harvey came and Harvey passed. Katrina came and Katrina passed.
Only God remains, and He will never pass. He is sovereign.
The Rev. Floyd Rose is senior servant of Serenity Church.
