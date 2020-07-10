ROSE: Confederate monuments must come down

According to the Southern Poverty Law firm, there are no less than 1,741 public symbols, schools, parks, bridges, roads, streets and statues that have been erected to honor Confederate soldiers in the South, even though the South lost the war between the states.
In Georgia alone, there are at least 174 public spaces with Confederate monuments, including Valdosta. These include streets, schools and other public grounds.
Our white brothers and sisters from all over the world have joined us in this struggle to end racism against blacks. For more than 400 years in America, we have known white domination and it has been a curse for black, red and brown people ever since.
Now in 2020, calls for statues that represent the past that honored those who dishonored blacks are getting louder and louder from all over the world. Statues of Confederate generals who tried to keep slavery as part of the economy of the South are torn down. Nothing pleases me more.
Mark George of the Mary Turner Project and I met at the base of the statue of the Confederate soldier in front of the Lowndes County Courthouse downtown, only to learn that the statue was erected several years after the war was over, and we wondered why the Daughters of the Confederacy would have it placed there when in fact, the South had lost the war, when the Daughters of the Confederacy was not established until 1894, in Nashville, Tenn., long after the Civil War was over.
The South is the only place I know that monuments are erected to honor those who lost a war. Everywhere else in the world, statues of those who lost a war are torn down, and only the winners are erected, as it should be. Isn’t it interesting that in Germany there are no statues honoring Adolf Hitler, or Adolf Eickmann as popular as they were. None. The Germans know that Hitler and his henchmen warred with the West, and it is over.
Domination and exploitation based on race in America is dead, and there is no reason to make the funeral expensive. All of the Confederate monuments must now come down, all of them.
Those who wish to preserve monuments that are dedicated to Confederate soldiers, should put them in museums on private property and pay for them. And those of us who want to remember that the South lost the Civil War should not be required to pay for them. The sons and daughters of slaves certainly must not be required to pay.
Streets like Patterson, Lee, Toombs, Gordon, Forrest and Hill Avenue that were named for Confederate Generals, and were named long after the war was over, belong to the historical past, and must now give way to a more relevant present.
That is why the People’s Tribunal, and other local groups, are calling for changing the name of Forrest Street to Barack Obama Boulevard, America’s first elected black President. Although his mother was white, he was referred to by his last opponent as “that one.”
Floyd Rose is senior servant of Serenity Church.
