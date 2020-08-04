ROSE: America should heed its signs

Shortly after I arrived in Valdosta in the summer of 1995, I heard about a man and his wife who were married in a little church new near here.
Shortly after the wedding, he invited his new bride to ride in his new convertible out in the country. She agreed, and they left the little church, and as they were driving along the highway, they rounded a curve, and as they looked into each other’s eyes, they smiled, but then the car sped out of control, and he hit a ditch and then a tree. Her neck snapped.
He climbed out of the car and began walking back down the road. He looked up and saw a sign on the front of a building that read, Doctor. And he walked up on the porch, and asked the man to follow him back to his car, and if he would help his wife but the old man said. “I haven’t practiced medicine in 20 years. I’m sorry.” The man said, “Well, why don’t you take down the sign?”
When our forefathers were brought to these shores in the hull of slave ships in 1619, and were made to pick cotton in the fields of Georgia, Mississippi and Alabama, lay out the orange groves of Florida, and mine coal in Virginia, iron in Kentucky and we saw a sign that read, “America, America God shed His grace on thee, and crown thy good with brotherhood, from sea to shining sea.”
We saw a sign which read, “From all lands, bring me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses, yearning to breathe free.” We saw a sign which read, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, and are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights; among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”
We saw a sign which read, “Of one blood God has made all men to dwell upon the face of the earth.”
If America is not going to live up to its creed for all of us, we need to send the Germans back to Germany, the Poles back to Poland, the Italians back to Italy, the Russians back to Russia, Jews back to Europe, the British back to England, the Africans back to Africa, and call the Indians back from their reservations where you put them to die, and get down on your knees and beg them forgiveness for taking their land.
This is what America means, or America means nothing.
In the meantime, the monuments in the South that are dedicated to Confederate soldiers should come down, and streets that were named after the members of the Ku Klux Klan, a terrorist group that roamed through the black communities and raped women at will and lynched men at whim, must be replaced with streets which honor all of us or you should take down the signs.
Floyd Rose of Valdosta is senior servant of Serenity Church.
