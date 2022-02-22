RIVERS: Biden taking action to lower costs

The world is still coping with the shockwaves of the COVID-19 pandemic – including supply chain issues that are squeezing us at the grocery store and gas pump. Higher prices due to the pandemic are a challenge across the globe and here in Valdosta, but I feel better knowing our president is taking action to lower costs here at home.
Since taking office, President Joe Biden has acted aggressively to fix supply chains disrupted by COVID-19 and we’re seeing the results here in Georgia. His bipartisan infrastructure law allocated billions of dollars to repair and upgrade Georgia’s roads, bridges and airports. Making transportation more efficient is a huge step in easing the stress on our supply chains, which makes a difference in grocery stores here in Valdosta.
President Biden’s bold action to lower costs stands in stark contrast to Georgia Republicans, who bemoan higher prices, but have only complained and obstructed action. In fact, every single Georgia Republican voted against the bipartisan infrastructure law and the urgently needed funding it has brought to Georgia.
Georgians want leaders who will put the money where their mouth is. That’s why I’m grateful to President Biden and Georgia Democrats for tackling the complex ripple effects of COVID to bring our economy roaring back. Repairing our supply chains and bringing down costs will continue to be a global challenge but working Georgians can feel confident we’ve got President Biden working for us.
Adrian Rivers is with the Lowndes County Democratic Party.
