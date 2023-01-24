FILE — Atlanta Braves’ Vaughn Grissom warms up before Game 4 of baseball’s National League Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Oct. 15, 2022, in Philadelphia. The five-time defending NL East champion Atlanta Braves are moving closer to spring training with Vaughn Grissom one of two top contenders to replace shortstop Dansby Swanson, who signed as a free agent with the Cubs.