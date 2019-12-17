RICHARDSON-BLAKE: Lighting 'A Candle In The Dark'

If I can help somebody along the way then my living is not in vain, and my life has purpose – motto of Dr. Beverley Richardson-Blake.
“I just want to make a difference, and I am willing to do almost anything if it will help – or make a difference in a person’s life – especially a child – which is why I work to stay involved in the community.” I am a “change maker,” service giver, community volunteer, an advocate for children, mentor and educator who works tirelessly in the community and loves “lending a helping hand.”
I am currently involved/serves as a member/volunteer of The Valdosta Daily Times Community Advisory Council, Valdosta Civic Round Table (winner of the Louie Peeples White Community Service Award), Valdosta Junior Woman’s Club (community service chair), Servants of God With Open Arms, Valdosta State University’s Alumni Board of Directors (secretary), VSU’s South Georgia Alumni Chapter, scout leader – Girl Scout Troop 40046, Turner Art Center board of directors, Prevent Child Abuse Council of Lowndes County (chair), Prevent Child Abuse Georgia, charter member Southside Library Boosters, Inc. (chair), Community Partners In Education, Leadership Lowndes (class of ‘97), charter member of the Valdosta-Lowndes Metro Section of National Council of Negro Women (treasurer), American Association of University Women (president), the Valdosta Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Association Committee (memorial program chair), Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce, YEA! program mentor, Habitat for Humanity, Advisory Council member – Greater Valdosta United Way, and member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.
I have also served at Valdosta State University as advisor/mentor for organizations such as Heart-to-Heart, Heart of Faith Ministry, Black Student League, National Council of Negro Women, and others.
My career began as an early childhood education teacher, and later assistant administrator with the Lanier County Board of Education (10 years, two-time Teacher of the Year honoree); held leadership roles including assistant vice president for student affairs, career services specialist, and program director (grant writer – $8 million program) while employed with Spelman College (five years); held several leadership positions at Valdosta State University since 1992, and has been recognized as an “outstanding college administrator” and National “outstanding educator.”
Over the years, I have received more than $5 million grant funding for an on-campus mentoring program for elementary students (Valdosta City Schools), and served as the administrator/grant writer for VSU’s “Program Right Track” (a post-secondary readiness enrichment program coordinated with six local school systems). I have also served as part-time interim principal at Highland Christian Academy (2013).
I am an honor graduate of Echols County High School, and cum laude graduate of Valdosta State College receiving the B.S., M.Ed. and specialist degrees in early childhood education, M.Ed. in educational administration, and certification in middle grades education. I received my doctor of education degree (Ed.D.) through a cooperative program with Clark Atlanta University (*distinguished alumni) and Georgia State University.
Upon completion of the Ed.D. degree, I studied at Georgia State Law School for two-and-a-half years pursuing the J.D./M.P.A. dual degree, and completed the M.P.A. degree in human resource management.
I am the daughter of Laverne Phillips Richardson of Howell, Ga., and the late Eddie Richardson Sr. and have four siblings (Cherlyn, Debbie, Lana and Eddie Jr.). I was married to the late Dr. Bobby Blake and to this union a beautiful baby girl was born, Brittanye, who recently was an honor/ dean’s list graduate of Valdosta State University. She is currently pursuing her master’s degree at the University of South Florida at St. Petersburg in digital media journalism.
Dr. Beverley Richardson-Blake,Valdosta State University, Senior Academic Advisor –biology, University Advising & Transition Center.
